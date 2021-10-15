How to Get Rid of Graying Hair

A clean scalp is the key to healthy hair, which is why it’s great to use a clarifying shampoo every so often. When you have curly hair, though, you have to be more cautious about the type of clarifying shampoo you use. According to Maya Smith, founder and CEO of The Doux, and master stylist Rashuna Durham, who both spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best clarifying shampoos for curly hair are gentle and sulfate-free. “There are many ingredients that can be found in nature that will help cleanse those curls without stripping the hair of all its natural oils — still giving it that squeaky clean feeling, allowing curls to bounce their way into greatness,” Durham says of alternatives to sulfates, which are traditionally used in shampoos to produce a rich lather.

HAIR CARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO