BOZEMAN — For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. The tour began on Oct. 1 and runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO