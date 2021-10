Round Two of the Kyler Murray-Baker Mayfield battle is right around the corner. The former Oklahoma stars lived together in college and competed with each other on a daily basis. Murray was Mayfield’s backup in 2017 when Mayfield put up huge numbers. Mayfield was the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and then it was Murray’s turn to put up video game-like numbers in Lincoln Riley’s offense. Murray turned into the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO