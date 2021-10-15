Apple employee who led #AppleToo organizing effort says she was fired

An Austin-based program manager for Apple Maps and one of two leaders for the #AppleToo activist movement said she has been fired after a suspension.According to the New York Times, Janneke Parrish said she was put on suspension for several days while the company investigated her activities before she was fired by a human resources employee via phone call on Thursday.Parrish was under investigation for allegedly leaking a recording of an Apple staff meeting to the media, which she said she didn't do.The report said the company told Parrish, who is 30, that she was being fired for having deleted...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO