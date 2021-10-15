CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple employee who led #AppleToo organizing effort says she was fired

By By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
KIMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Apple employee who led organizing efforts against harassment and discrimination within the company said she has been fired. Janneke Parrish, a program manager at Apple and one of the organizers of the #AppleToo movement, was suspended late last week and terminated on Thursday, she told CNN Business in an interview...

bizjournals

#AppleToo organizer didn't expect to be fired, but isn't sorry about speaking out

Janneke Parrish wasn't trying to be a martyr for the #AppleToo cause. When the former program manager at Apple Inc. started her intra-company activism this year, she and some like-minded colleagues were just trying to persuade its leadership to follow the lead of other tech companies and continue to embrace remote work after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. Instead, Apple's management dismissed their pleas.
#Cnn Business
Daily Mail

Apple FIRES leader of the '#AppleToo' movement for 'non-compliance' after she deleted files from work devices during investigation into leaks and worker organizing in the company

A project manager at Apple who co-founded a protest movement against the company has been fired for 'non compliance'. Janneke Parrish, a program manager for Apple Maps based in Austin, Texas, was one of two employees of the company to create a forum for complaints. On Thursday she was fired,...
BUSINESS
Austonia

An Austin-based #AppleToo activist says she's been fired from the company

An Austin-based program manager for Apple Maps and one of two leaders for the #AppleToo activist movement said she has been fired after a suspension.According to the New York Times, Janneke Parrish said she was put on suspension for several days while the company investigated her activities before she was fired by a human resources employee via phone call on Thursday.Parrish was under investigation for allegedly leaking a recording of an Apple staff meeting to the media, which she said she didn't do.The report said the company told Parrish, who is 30, that she was being fired for having deleted...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Apple Fires Another Employee Who Urged Workers to Speak Out (2)

Former employee didn’t comply with investigation, report says. , facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Janneke Parrish, who worked as a program manager for Apple’s Maps service from the Austin,...
Connecticut Public

Apple fires #AppleToo leader as part of leak probe. She says it's retaliation

Apple has fired a lead organizer of the #AppleToo movement, as the company investigates multiple employees suspected of leaking internal documents to the media. Janneke Parrish, a program manager who had been with the company for more than five years, told NPR that she was fired on Thursday. Apple claimed she had deleted files and apps from her company phone amid an investigation into how details of a company meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook leaked to the press, Parrish said.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple just fired the person behind the #AppleToo movement

Apple has fired the leader of the #AppleToo movement. Janneke Parrish was reportedly fired after deleting apps from work devices during an investigation. Apple has fired Janneke Parrish, the leader of the #AppleToo movement that has sought to collect stories of mismanagement and work issues within Apple. Parrish was reportedly fired after they deleted apps from their work devices during an investigation.
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Apple fires employee who raised awareness of workplace misconduct allegations at the company

Apple fired an employee Thursday who was critical of the company's handling of workplace misconduct allegations. Janneke Parrish, a product manager on Apple Maps who is based in Texas, was involved in #AppleToo, a movement aimed at improving working conditions at the company, particularly for traditionally underrepresented groups. Parrish has been running the #AppleToo digest, a collection of anonymous stories from Apple employees who offered personal stories alleging discrimination and other labor violations at the company.
BUSINESS
