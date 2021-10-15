CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Division Overview: Taking a look at the Golden Knights’ 2021-22 division opponents

By Jillian Wagner
knightsonice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Division is back, though it looks a bit different this season. The Seattle Kraken have officially arrived, and the Arizona Coyotes have shifted over to the Central Division. Once again, the Pacific projects to be the weakest division in the NHL, which bodes well for the Vegas...

