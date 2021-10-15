Pacific Division Overview: Taking a look at the Golden Knights’ 2021-22 division opponents

Most are dismissing the Ducks as bottom-feeders in the Pacific Division this season, but below the surface there are some interesting developments happening in Anaheim. Zegras and Drysdale appear to have solidified important spots in the lineup, and both have the skills to be impactful NHLers sooner rather than later. Any positive outcome for the Ducks almost certainly requires their re-igniting the bones of a once competitive lineup. Starting with Gibson in net, there are still some bonafide NHLers throughout both the forward and defence groups. Up front, Getzlaf, Henrique, Rakell, and Silferberg could all contribute in complementary roles as they pass the burden of driving play for the team to younger options. Comtois, the Ducks’ leading scorer from last season, leads a solid foundation of young NHLers who should see their influence on play continue to evolve, as Lundestrom, Terry, Steel, Milano, and Jones have shown varying signs of strong play.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO