Lockdowns lasting months in some states have seen tight restrictions on visitors to nursing homes. So as lockdowns ease, and if you’re vaccinated, you might be planning a happy reunion with your friend or family. If your loved one has dementia, you might be wondering if their symptoms have worsened in lockdown, or if they remember who you are. Here’s what to look out for on your first visit after lockdowns end, and how to support your loved one after that. Read more: Why people...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO