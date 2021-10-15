KITS (Alt 105.3)/San Francisco Flips To Adult Hits As 'Dave 105.3, Totally Random Radio'

"People showed me love but there was no one to stand up for me," says the artist on the heels of his BET Hip Hop Awards honor. This past Friday, Nelly was presented with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The accolade would be a big deal for any rapper, but as an artist from the Midwest, the award held that much more weight for Nelly who is the fourth best-selling rap artist in American history, according to the RIAA. Achieving that level of success as an unknown kid from St. Louis isn’t lost on the Country Grammar rapper.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO