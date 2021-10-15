CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

KITS (Alt 105.3)/San Francisco Flips To Adult Hits As 'Dave 105.3, Totally Random Radio'

allaccess.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDACY has flipped longtime Alternative station KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO to Adult Hits as 105.3 DAVE FM, TOTALLY RANDOM RADIO, airing music from...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Why is 105.3 FM suddenly playing Guns N’ Roses and Prince?

Audacy pulled the plug on “Alt 105.3” KITS San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 15, switching its format over to retro Top 40 hits and rebranding the station “Dave FM.”. The change marked the end of 35 years of the frequency, known to a generation of listeners as “Live 105,” serving as the Bay Area’s leading alternative rock station, championing bands like Green Day, Nirvana, New Order, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Oasis. The station was also behind several long-running Bay Area events, including the summertime BFD festival and the December concert series Not So Silent Night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideradio.com

“Alt's” Out, “Dave's” In, As Audacy Flips SF's Alternative KITS To Adult Hits.

Ending a 35-year modern rock history in a top five market, Audacy has launched Adult Hits “Dave FM” on San Francisco's 105.3 KITS, the former home of “Alt 105.3.” With the tagline “Totally Random Radio,” “Dave,” similar to Audacy's other stations in the format - including Los Angeles' “93.1 Jack FM” KCBS-FM - offers a wide-spanning variety of rock-based hits, primarily from the 1980s to the 2000s.
ENTERTAINMENT
allaccess.com

Danny 'Baby Huey' Delmore Upped To APD At KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco

Weekend host DANNY (BABY HUEY) DELMORE has been promoted to APD at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO. DELMORE, who will continue to host SATURDAYS 3-8p and SUNDAYS 7-10p (PT) and hosts the “IN THE KLIQ” pro wrestling podcast, has been with THE BONE for 16 years, including producing the “LAMONT AND TONELLI” morning show.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
riffmagazine.com

Radio station Alt 105.3 switches formats to ‘adult hits’

Longtime Bay Area alt-rock radio station KITS 105.3 has been rebranded to the “adult hits” format DAVE FM by Audacy, which operates the station. The station, for many years called “Live 105” before Entercom Radio merged with CBS Radio in 2017, has been in steady decline in recent years, losing many listeners along the way.
MUSIC
JamBase

SiriusXM’s Phish Radio Announces San Francisco Concert Broadcasts

SiriusXM will broadcast this weekend’s Phish concerts live from San Francisco’s Chase Center on Phish Radio (Channel 29). The concerts and simulcasts are slated to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT this Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17. Phish kicks off their Fall Tour 2021 on Friday in...
allaccess.com

WNSH (New York’s Country 94.7)/New York Goes Classic Hip-Hop As '94.7 The Block'

Just before 1p (ET) TODAY (10/22), AUDACY WNSH/NEW YORK switched from Country music, launching Classic Hip-Hop "94.7 THE BLOCK." starting with NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK's "The Right Stuff," followed by JENNIFER LOPEZ feat. JADAKISS & STYLES P's "Jenny from the Block," then JAY-Z feat. ALICIA KEYS' "Empire State of Mind" and MARIAH CAREY feat. O.D.B.'s "Fantasy." Find the new website here.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Alt#Music Genres#Adult Hits#Audacy#Dave Fm
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Explains Why He Is Selling His Las Vegas House Only Five Months After Buying It

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his decision to sell his Southern Nevada estate, only five months after buying it. Simmons paid a combined $10.8 million for the home and a lot adjacent to it back in May and is now asking $14.95 million for it. Among the improvements Simmons made to the Vegas house is installing all new floors and ripping up wall-to-wall carpeting in some of the rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Essence

Nelly: I'm The Only Rapper From My Era To Gain Success Without A Co-Signer

"People showed me love but there was no one to stand up for me," says the artist on the heels of his BET Hip Hop Awards honor. This past Friday, Nelly was presented with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The accolade would be a big deal for any rapper, but as an artist from the Midwest, the award held that much more weight for Nelly who is the fourth best-selling rap artist in American history, according to the RIAA. Achieving that level of success as an unknown kid from St. Louis isn’t lost on the Country Grammar rapper.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Former Pirate Andrew McCutchen And Wife Maria Welcome Baby Girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria are introducing the world to their adorable new baby girl. Avé Maria McCutchen was born on Oct. 14. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long. “She is named after our Blessed Mother, just like...
AceShowbiz

Gwen Stefani Opens Up on Secret Battle With Covid

The lead vocalist of No Doubt reveals the real reason why she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show in 2020, explaining that she was diagnosed with Covid. AceShowbiz - Singer Gwen Stefani has revealed a secret COVID battle forced her to cancel several shows in 2020. The judge...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy