KITS (Alt 105.3)/San Francisco Flips To Adult Hits As 'Dave 105.3, Totally Random Radio'

Audacy pulled the plug on “Alt 105.3” KITS San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 15, switching its format over to retro Top 40 hits and rebranding the station “Dave FM.”. The change marked the end of 35 years of the frequency, known to a generation of listeners as “Live 105,” serving as the Bay Area’s leading alternative rock station, championing bands like Green Day, Nirvana, New Order, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Oasis. The station was also behind several long-running Bay Area events, including the summertime BFD festival and the December concert series Not So Silent Night.
