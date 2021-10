ROCHESTER, Minn. –The annual giving campaign for United Way of Olmsted County has already raised over $1M. “For nearly 100 years, United Way of Olmsted County has been uniting people and resources to address our community’s most pressing challenges,” says President Jerome Ferson. “We are fighting to ensure that Olmsted County is a place where all people can reach their full potential, but we can’t do it alone. We invite each person in our community to get involved by giving as they are able during our annual campaign.”

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO