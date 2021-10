On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills will travel to Tennessee for a matchup with the 3-2 Titans. The Bills match up very well with the Titans in my opinion. There is one spot where I think Tennessee will have a slight advantage and that’s in the run game. They have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Derrick Henry. This season he has rushed for 640 yards and seven touchdowns. These are very impressive numbers and slowing him down will be a key to the Bills winning this game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO