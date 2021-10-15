Seattle Seahawks make decision on QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his finger last week which required surgery. And while it is known he will miss some games due to the injury, there is an update on when Wilson could return. On Friday, the Seahawks officially placed Wilson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three weeks of action. The earliest Wilson could return is in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is expected to be out four to eight weeks.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO