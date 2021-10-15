CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks make decision on QB Russell Wilson

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heading into Week 5 of the 2021 season, Seattle Seahawks had played in 148...

detroitsportsnation.com

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gets brutally honest on life without Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are entering unfamiliar territory starting in Week 6. For the first time in nearly 150 games, the Seahawks will be without star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson suffered a nasty injury in their Week 5 tilt against the Rams. With his placement in the Injured Reserve list, other guys have to step up for the team. Wilson’s replacement, Geno Smith, will be chief among those guys.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's rehab is 'already underway,' but for now, it's Geno Smith's turn to lead the team

Oct. 12—RENTON — Monday presented a sight unseen since 2011 — a Seahawks regular-season practice without the familiar No. 3 leading the quarterback drills. Russell Wilson, instead, was a spectator as the Seahawks returned to the field at the VMAC on Monday following their mini-bye, holding a football in his left hand and with a wrap on the middle fingers on his right, wearing a Seahawks jacket and sweats instead of playing gear.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Where the Seahawks currently stand after Russell Wilson’s injury

The Seahawks have a lot of thinking and planning to do at this start of Week 6. Waiting for Russell Wilson’s return is obviously atop the list. He had surgery on the middle finger of his right throwing hand. A couple of screws were inserted. This is an injury that could take four to six weeks or even six to eight, though some think Wilson could be back in less time than that.
NFL
pennbets.com

Oddsmakers Like Steelers’ Chances Against A Seahawks Team Without Russell Wilson

The Sunday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Steelers must have looked a lot more appetizing to NBC and the NFL when Russell Wilson was healthy and Ben Roethlisberger didn’t move like a grandpa. Instead, a prime-time audience of football fans and bettors will get Geno Smith at quarterback...
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson Injury: Update on When Seahawks Quarterback Could Return This Season

Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his finger last week which required surgery. And while it is known he will miss some games due to the injury, there is an update on when Wilson could return. On Friday, the Seahawks officially placed Wilson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three weeks of action. The earliest Wilson could return is in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is expected to be out four to eight weeks.
NFL
Sporting News

How long is Russell Wilson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Seahawks QB

It might take a little getting used to, but there'll be a new look at quarterback in Seattle for the first time in nearly a decade. Dating back to Sept. 9, 2012, it's been 149 games since a quarterback other than Russell Wilson started a game for the Seahawks, but now with an injury to Wilson, Geno Smith will start the team's Week 6 game against the Steelers on Sunday night.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colin Kaepernick Rumors: Seahawks Haven't Contacted QB After Russell Wilson Injury

Colin Kaepernick wasn't among the free-agent quarterbacks to whom the Seattle Seahawks reached out as they look to adapt to Russell Wilson's finger injury, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday the franchise had contacted Cam Newton as well as "everybody that can...
NFL
