Bioware reportedly developing Dragon Age 4 only for next-gen consoles and PC

Dragon Age fans haven’t had an easy go since the Inquisition DLC launched. The game was fantastic, as were all additions made to it–the Trespasser DLC, in particular, drove the story forward in an incredibly powerful way, and fans have been desperate to see what’s next since its 2015 release. This year’s EA Play Live event saw the series completely absent, and the last glimpse we got of Dragon Age 4 was of a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. What we did see looked fantastic, and seemed to be a direct continuation of the events culminating at the very end of Inquisition content. While it may not be detailed content of the game in general, various sources are now claiming that Dragon Age 4 is only in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That’s right: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players may be out of luck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO