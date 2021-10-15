CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bioware reportedly developing Dragon Age 4 only for next-gen consoles and PC

By Cal Jeffrey
TechSpot
TechSpot
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumor mill: It appears that EA and Bioware are ready to start fully embracing "next-gen" consoles. While many studios are simultaneously producing last-gen and current-gen versions of their games, one former Dragon Age 4 developer indirectly indicated that the game would only hit PS5, XBSX|S, and PC. Rumor has...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Techland is Working on a ‘Next-Gen Console Patch’ for Dying Light

Dying Light developer Techland is currently working on a patch for next-gen/new-gen consoles including the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While details are still scarce, the patch will likely allow players to play Dying Light 1 on the PS5 at 60 fps. It’s unknown if it will just be an update or a whole new native PS5 app. The Techland official Twitter account revealed the development via a reply on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Dragon Age 4#Next Gen#Xbox One#Linkedin#Anthem#Andromeda
VentureBeat

Dragon Age 4 is heading to PS5, Xbox Series X/S without cross-gen releases

Dragon Age 4 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but it will not get versions for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. This isn’t too shocking, but it does show that developers like BioWare are ready to leave the last-gen consoles behind. This news comes from the LinkedIn profile for Dragon Age’s lead player designer at BioWare (hat tip to Faizan Shaikh). But I’ve also separately confirmed that EA is planning the game only for the new-gen systems.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Designer Reveals Dragon Age 4 will Launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Bioware’s upcoming new Dragon Age game (dubbed Dragon Age 4 by some) will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The news comes via former Lead Player Designer Daniel Nordlander; who updated his LinkedIn profile including the position. While only cited as Dragon Age, the game’s aforementioned platforms are listed. Nordlander worked on the game for one year and a month, and had worked at Bioware for over three years before becoming Games Director at Counterplay Games (Godfall).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Joe & Mac's back on PC and consoles next year

A remake of retro classic Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will launch for consoles and PC in 2022. This remade and expanded version of the 1991 arcade original is being developed by Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! developer Mr. Nutz Studio and published by Microids. Rebuilt from the ground...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Die by the Blade brings one hit kills on console and PC next year

Publisher Kwalee is to bring Grindstone and Triple Hill Interactive’s one hit kill fighting game, Die by the Blade, to PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch next year. The title is said to be influenced by Bushido Blade, Way of the Samurai, and Dark Souls, with each weapon in the game having its own set of moves.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
nichegamer.com

Former Ninja Gaiden Devs Announce Wanted: Dead for PC and Consoles

Publisher 110 Industries and developer Soleil have announced frenetic third-person action game Wanted: Dead for PC and consoles at Tokyo Game Show 2021, with a release set for 2022. Wanted: Dead is launching across Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2022. Key staff on the game...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja Remake Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher Microids and developer Mr. Nutz Studio have announced a Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja remake for both PC and consoles, with a release set for 2022. While the remake is set to launch sometime in 2022, specific consoles weren’t announced. “It’s a real honor to offer gamers the chance...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Mecha Combat Game Vengeance is Mine Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher 110 Industries has announced mecha combat game Vengeance is Mine for PC and consoles at Tokyo Game Show 2021, with a release set for sometime in 2023. Vengeance is Mine is launching across Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, and the game’s developer wasn’t confirmed either. “We’re...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Age 4 Developer Accidentally Leaks New Information

A BioWare developer just accidentally leaked new information on Dragon Age 4. The fourth installment in the series was announced all the way back in 2018, and began development in 2015. However, development has always gone smoothly which is why three years after its reveal we still have next to no information on the game. This information drought includes no word of a release date or even a release window. What we do know is the game isn't coming to PS4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dragon Age 4 could ditch last-gen consoles with PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC release

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly only going to release for the new generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles alongside a PC version, ditching the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the game’s release window still to be announced, indicating that it could be at least a year away, if not more, this will no doubt please gamers wanting to get the most out of their shiny new toys.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Dragon Age 4” Won’t Be On Old Consoles?

A new report at Games Beat indicates that, unsurprisingly, EA and BioWare are reportedly developing the upcoming fourth “Dragon Age” game for current generation hardware only – specifically PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That indicates no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions are planned, a trend that’s likely...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dragon Age 4 May Be Next-Gen and PC Exclusive

Dragon Age fans haven’t had an easy go since the Inquisition DLC launched. The game was fantastic, as were all additions made to it–the Trespasser DLC, in particular, drove the story forward in an incredibly powerful way, and fans have been desperate to see what’s next since its 2015 release. This year’s EA Play Live event saw the series completely absent, and the last glimpse we got of Dragon Age 4 was of a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. What we did see looked fantastic, and seemed to be a direct continuation of the events culminating at the very end of Inquisition content. While it may not be detailed content of the game in general, various sources are now claiming that Dragon Age 4 is only in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That’s right: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players may be out of luck.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Discs Heading To Next-Gen Consoles

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Physical Discs Will Be Hitting Next-Gen Consoles In November. The Borderlands franchise by Gearbox Software is one of the most gun games around, as players fight off enemies while grinding and gathering some cool loot. Borderlands 3 release in 2016 and has had constant updates and even re-releases since then. As a result, Borderlands 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition’s physical discs will be available from November 12th in select regions for a limited time. The Ultimate Edition is special to the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sci-fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher 110 Industries has announced sci-fi racing game Red Goes Faster for both PC and consoles at Tokyo Game Show 2021, with a release set for 2024. Red Goes Faster is launching across Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024, and the game’s developer wasn’t confirmed either. 110 Industries notes the game will offer a “complementary contrast between exhilarating racing and an intriguing love-triangle-infused story.”
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Back 4 Blood Launches on Xbox, PlayStation Consoles, PC

Turtle Rock Studios crafted the original Left 4 Dead and gave the industry a framework that many have tried to copy – but none of truly succeeded. Games like Evolve tried to stray far from what made L4D work, and missed the mark while Back 4 Blood aims to modernize the core experience for a new generation. Those looking for a core L4D experience will be right at home, but the shooting mechanics are smoother than ever before and gunplay is more rewarding as a result.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is Available Now on PC & Console

We weren’t too enamoured with Doctor Who: The Edge of Time when it released on VR platforms in 2019. Closing his review, Chris McMullen wrote “Doctor Who: The Edge of Time has flashes of excellence and, if you’re a hardcore Doctor Who fan, you’ll get something out of it. But for a show that’s had this long a run, there’s really nothing remarkable about Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.” Released today for non-VR formats, however, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time has been renamed. The first-person narrative adventure is now Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy