Advocacy

Pringles’ Mascot Mr. P Is Shaving His Mustache

By Amy Reiter
Food Network
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. P, the Pringles mascot, is shaving his iconic mustache! (But it’s for a good cause and he’ll presumably grow it back.) Pringles has thrown its support behind Movember, the charity that encourages men around the world to grow mustaches each November in order to raise money for men’s health issues...

