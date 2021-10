Like many other businesses attempting to regain shape as we close out year two of a global pandemic, cruise lines have started setting sail again -- with some strict health measures put in place. That's because cruise ships, with their tight quarters, buffet-style living and international travel, can be a breeding ground for the coronavirus. As is true for most travel restrictions these days, your ability to book a cruise may depend on your vaccination status. If you chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, can you still go on a cruise?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO