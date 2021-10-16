CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

'America's Got Talent': Jonathan Goodwin Accident Severity Supported by Troubling 911 Call

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 911 call for America's Got Talent: Extreme stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's horrific accident reveals just how close to death he was after he fell about 70 feet from the air while filming Thursday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Goodwin, who previously appeared on America's Got Talent in 2020, fell to the...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Pauses Production After Horrifying On-Set Accident – Update

UPDATE: Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been paused indefinitely after an accident on set involving stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. An AGT spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.” ORIGINAL (OCT 15): A stuntman on America’s Got Talent:...
ACCIDENTS
Vulture

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Suffers Near-Death Accident on Set

Production has paused on a spinoff series of America’s Got Talent after a stuntman contestant was hospitalized due to an on-set accident. TMZ reports that during a rehearsal for his act on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, escape-artist stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was sandwiched between two swinging cars that exploded upon impact, causing Goodwin to be airlifted into surgery at a trauma hospital. According to sources on set of the production, “Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back-and-forth.” The stunt required Goodwin to free himself and safely land on an air mattress before the cars hit him, but the vehicles made impact and exploded, sending Goodwin falling to the ground, according to production sources.
ACCIDENTS
reviewjournal.com

Vegas ‘daredevil’ injured in ‘AGT: Extreme’ stunt

Jonathan Goodwin, “The Daredevil” of Las Vegas, has suffered serious injuries after a stunt went horribly awry Thursday during in rehearsals for NBC’s “AGT: Extreme.”. “AGT” officials confirmed Goodwin’s incident, which unfolded Thursday during rehearsals at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in a statement Friday. “During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Escape Artist Speaks From Hospital About Accident: “I Was Protected By Love”

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin spoke out for the first time since a stunt on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme sent him to the hospital. “A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.” Among those wishing him well were his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, who...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

America’s Got Talent contestant almost dies in accident on stage

America’s Got Talent contestant, Jonathan Goodwin, almost died after an accident on set.Goodwin, a stuntman, was suspended around 70 feet in the air by a straight jacket with a car situated either side of him. For the stunt, Goodwin was supposed to free himself from the restraints and fall onto an air mattress below.According to TMZ, Goodwin failed to free himself from the straight jacket in time before the cars collided in the air and subsequently fell to the floor. They report that there was also an explosion.The outlet added that he was then air-lifted to hospital where...
ACCIDENTS
talentrecap.com

‘AGT: Extreme’ Pauses Production Following Jonathan Goodwin’s On-Stage Accident

Welsh daredevil Jonathan Goodwin had a terrifying accident on the America’s Got Talent: Extreme stage last week. This accident was so bad that audience members were convinced the stunt performer had been killed. Immediately after the accident, he was unresponsive but reportedly gained consciousness during his airlift to the hospital. His condition is still unknown, but he has since undergone massive surgery.
TMZ.com

'AGT: Extreme' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Breaks Silence On Horrific Accident

Jonathan Goodwin has a long road to recovery since the accident on "AGT: Extreme" that almost killed him ... but for now, he's thankful to be alive. Goodwin just broke his silence from his Georgia hospital bed, striking a funny pose and showing off a bandaged hand as well as cuts and burns on his face. Alluding to his career as a stuntman, Goodwin says, "You can't say you don't get out what you put in."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
Person
Travis Pastrana
Person
Simon Cowell
enstarz.com

Howie Mandel Rushed to the Hospital: 'America's Got Talent' Judge Shocks After Scary Fainting in Public

Howie Mandel went to his favorite Starbucks to get a coffee, but passed out in front of the store and had to be taken away in an ambulance. People who were in the premises told TMZ that on Wednesday nigh, he was in Woodland Hills supposedly to have coffee with his wife and friends when he passed out, fell down, and was later found unconscious on a cement bench.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'America's Got Talent: Extreme' officially halts production after contestant is severely injured in stunt gone wrong

America’s Got Talent: Extreme has officially halted production after contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after a horrific accident last week. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," an AGT production spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Accident#Instagram
fox40jackson.com

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ stuntman hospitalized after explosive accident leaves him unresponsive: report

Jonathan Goodwin, a stuntman on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is reportedly in the hospital after suffering injuries from a daring stunt that left him unresponsive. TMZ, citing sources, reports that Goodwin was performing a stunt in a straitjacket that saw him hanging by his feet from a wire as two cars were also dangling in the air on either side of him. Goodwin was tasked with attempting to free himself from the restraints and land on an air mattress as he and the vehicles were swinging in the air.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Stuntman who fell 40 feet in 'America's Got Talent' accident shares update

An "America's Got Talent: Extreme" stuntman who was hospitalized after a horrific on-set accident has issued an update thanking fans, followers and family for their support as he recovers. Last week, Jonathan Goodwin, 41, was rehearsing for a stunt that involved him dodging two colliding cars while suspended in mid-air....
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Stuntman Sparked Engagement Rumors With 'Sherlock' Star Just Before Accident

Just days before his near-death accident while filming America's Got Talent: Extreme, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin appeared to confirm he and actress Amanda Abbington are engaged. On Oct. 1, Goodwin shared a photo of the couple together and included an engagement ring emoji in his Instagram bio. Goodwin nearly died during a stunt accident on Thursday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Primetimer

AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin expresses thanks from his hospital bed after stunt left him severely injured

"You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," Goodwin wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him from his hospital bed making a funny face. "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment drag racer loses control of his speeding Mustang on section of Texas airstrip with NO safety barriers and crashes into crowd, killing two boys aged six and eight

Video footage captured the moment a drag racer lost control of his Mustang during a racing event and crashed into the crowd, killing two young boys aged six and eight. The crash took place towards the end of the air strip 'track,' on a section with no safety barriers, at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport on Saturday afternoon, with the two children killed yet to be identified.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy