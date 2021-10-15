Nick Chubb, Julio Jones NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

A six-team bye week is coming up, so panic trades might be in order for some fantasy football owners. "Throwing away a week" is a potentially viable strategy if you're 4-2 or 5-1, but if you're 2-4 or worse, you have a pretty slim margin for error. You should be able to find streamer help on the waiver wire, but if your team is dealing with both starting RBs on bye/injured or other long-term issues, you might be thinking about bringing in some permanent reinforcements. Identifying buy-low, sell-high trade targets is important, as you want good value in any deal you make. As always, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Nick Chubb, Jaylen Waddle, Darrell Henderson, Josh Jacobs, Antonio Gibson, and Amari Cooper, among others.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO