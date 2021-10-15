CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Chubb, Julio Jones NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of injured star players in the NFL has not gotten any shorter ahead of Week 6. Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey have fantasy...

www.chatsports.com

profootballnetwork.com

RB Injury Report Week 6: Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb among those out Sunday

Week 6 appears to be giving us a myriad of injuries to navigate as we set our fantasy football rosters on Sunday morning. Chief among them are the running backs, who are hampered, to say the least. Let’s get you caught up with everything we know in this fantasy RB injury report.
NFL
defpen

Nick Chubb Ruled Out Against Cardinals in Week 6

The Cleveland Browns have announced that star running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He suffered a calf injury near the end of the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chubb missed practice on Friday and shortly after the team ruled him out for the game on Sunday. While this is a setback for a very run-heavy team, the Browns should still have running back Kareem Hunt for Sunday.
NFL
numberfire.com

Nick Chubb ruled out for Browns in Week 6 with calf injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (calf) is out for Week 6 agains the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Chubb seemed fine last week while rushing for a season-high 161 yards on 21 carries, but he presumably injured his calf in the process. Kareem Hunt returned to practice on Friday after sitting out the first two sessions, so he could see a significant uptick in touches on Sunday against Arizona. The Browns also figure to get rookie Demetric Felton more involved and they could sprinkle in some D'Ernest Johnson here and there.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns will be without one of their offensive stars Sunday against the Cardinals. RB Nick Chubb, who ranks second in the league with 523 rushing yards, didn't practice all week and was officially ruled out for Sunday's game. He was one of two Browns to get that distinction, joining LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen).
NFL
numberfire.com

Nick Chubb (calf) not practicing for Browns to start week

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (calf) is not practicing on Wednesday. The Browns held Chubb and Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) out to start the practice week, so it is likely a standard maintenance day. Chubb rushed 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He isn't involved in the passing game, but even with Hunt taking away touches and snaps, Chubb has reached the century mark on the ground in back-to-back weeks and he's rushed for at least 83 yards in every game. The Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Mike Williams injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Fantasy...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson Fantasy Outlook After Nick Chubb's Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without Nick Chubb, who will sit out Week 6 with a calf injury. Fortunately, the team has an elite-level backup in Kareem Hunt to pick up the slack both on the field and in fantasy leagues. Hunt has been a consistent producer when in lineups...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, more affecting Week 6 RB rankings

Running backs Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Chris Carson, and Damien Harris are all candidates to be "questionable" heading into Week 6, and with such a star-studded group of ball carriers, we should be paying close attention. There's a potential for five handcuff running backs to fly up the Week 6 RB rankings, so the impact of each of their statuses could be significant. We have all the latest news -- and how it could affect your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- in our latest round of injury updates.
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to miss Sunday's game versus Arizona Cardinals with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals this Sunday without one of their top players. The Browns announced on Friday that Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for the matchup with the Cardinals due to a calf injury. Chubb is coming off his best performance of the season last week at the Chargers, rushing for 161 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown. So far this season, Chubb has rushed for 523 yards, second only to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the most in the NFL.
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb ruled out vs. Broncos; will miss 2nd straight game with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. While the Cleveland Browns are still determining quarterback Baker Mayfield's status for the game, they already know they'll be without two other key members of their backfield this week. On Tuesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game due to a calf injury when Cleveland hosts the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns RB Nick Chubb misses practice; status for Cardinals game in question

The 3-2 Cleveland Browns delivered good news ahead of Sunday's home game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals when they designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who went on injured reserve with a sprained MCL on Sept. 21, to return to team activities. It appears, however, Cleveland's most dynamic offensive weapon may...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs among trade candidates heading into Week 7

A six-team bye week is coming up, so panic trades might be in order for some fantasy football owners. "Throwing away a week" is a potentially viable strategy if you're 4-2 or 5-1, but if you're 2-4 or worse, you have a pretty slim margin for error. You should be able to find streamer help on the waiver wire, but if your team is dealing with both starting RBs on bye/injured or other long-term issues, you might be thinking about bringing in some permanent reinforcements. Identifying buy-low, sell-high trade targets is important, as you want good value in any deal you make. As always, FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Nick Chubb, Jaylen Waddle, Darrell Henderson, Josh Jacobs, Antonio Gibson, and Amari Cooper, among others.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, Dak Prescott injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Fantasy...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Expected To Play Sunday Against Steelers

It’s unclear if the Cleveland Browns will have their starting quarterback back for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but it sounds like they’ll have their starting running back. Nick Chubb is expected to play in this weekend’s game, according to this tweet from CBS’ Josina Anderson. My understanding is...
NFL

