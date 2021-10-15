CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

 9 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would prefer to...

Washington Examiner

Joe Biden: Walls for me but not for thee!

On Friday, Sean Hannity revealed that President Joe Biden will have a $457,000 taxpayer-funded fence built around his $2.7 million summer home in Cape Henlopen. Biden opposed former President Donald Trump’s border wall, and one of his first executive actions was to halt its construction. To use taxpayer money to build such a barrier around his own property now — and vacation property at that – reeks of hypocritical elitism.
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
MSNBC

Key voter-fraud claim unravels for Republican conspiracy theorists

Over the course of the year, the public has learned of a handful of instances in which Donald Trump supporters were caught trying to cast ballots on behalf of dead relatives. In each instance, the Republicans were caught; the fraudulent ballots were not counted; and the cases were referred for prosecution. Several perpetrators have already pleaded guilty.
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
Fox News

'Special Report' on Alec Baldwin

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
Fox News

Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined several ways President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States during his monologue on Sunday night. "Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law, and he's done it when it comes to immigration," Levin said.
