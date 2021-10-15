CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill

By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and...

Fox News

Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin outlined several ways President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States during his monologue on Sunday night. "Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law, and he's done it when it comes to immigration," Levin said.
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
Joe Biden
Nancy Pelosi
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden: Walls for me but not for thee!

On Friday, Sean Hannity revealed that President Joe Biden will have a $457,000 taxpayer-funded fence built around his $2.7 million summer home in Cape Henlopen. Biden opposed former President Donald Trump’s border wall, and one of his first executive actions was to halt its construction. To use taxpayer money to build such a barrier around his own property now — and vacation property at that – reeks of hypocritical elitism.
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Rep. Ilhan Omar Discusses The Path To Passing The Build Back Better Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Joe Biden’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit. But it’s still not clear if Democrats have the votes to pass it. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old. But the president has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party. Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have...
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
Frankfort Times

Biden, Schumer, Manchin huddle, but still no budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...
