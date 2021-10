Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames the recent plunge in Biden’s approval on the COVID pandemic, but there are many more incompetent actions on the part of his administration that adversely impact the middle class such as runaway inflated costs for foods, gas and other necessities. The border crisis has been a disaster from day one. A potential big tax increase on the middle class to pay for the grandiose tax proposals of the progressives is also a big concern.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO