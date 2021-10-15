Jason Matheson's biscuit shop Betty & Earl's to temporarily close ahead of relaunch

Oct 15, 2021

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen, co-owned by FOX 9's Jason Matheson, will close for two weeks at the end of October as it prepares for a relaunch.

The Roseville-based biscuit business said the closure — which starts Monday, Oct. 18, and is planned to be two weeks — will set the stage for the significant transition.

The company is partnering with local baker Diane Minor, with the brand becoming B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. On Nov. 1, the new team will launch its collaboration in the current space at Rosedale Center's POTLUCK Food Hall.

The shop will still feature "sweet and savory southern-style biscuits, handmade and baked fresh daily," the announcement says. But come the relaunch, curstomers will also be able to get treats including cupcakes, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings and soup.

“Partnering with Betty & Earl’s is an exciting opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to share my sweet treats with everyone,” said Minor in a news release. “This partnership allows each of us to offer our unique baked goods in one convenient location."

Betty & Earl's will also see a significant behind-the-scenes change.

Co-owner Adrienne Odom, who has baked biscuits with fellow owner Matheson for nearly two years, is moving to New York to be closer to family, the company said.

“Betty & Earl’s is my family’s story, but I couldn’t have brought that story to life without Adrienne,” Matheson said, adding he's "forever grateful."

The biscuit recipe is based on the one Matheson's father used.