The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear legal challenges on November 1 to a Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but declined to block the controversial law for now. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers have filed multiple suits against the restrictive Texas law, which went into force on September 1. Senate Bill 8 (SB8) bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancy, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The Justice Department had asked the Supreme Court to block the law, but the panel declined to do so for now and instead agreed to hold an unusually expedited hearing of the case.

