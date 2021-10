In August 2021, a final rule was released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the insecticide active ingredient chlorpyrifos. The rule revoked all tolerances for chlorpyrifos. The tolerances represent the amounts of a pesticide product that are allowed on food while still considered safe. Since all tolerances have been revoked, chlorpyrifos has effectively been removed from the list of insecticides that can be used to manage insect pests in South Dakota crops.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO