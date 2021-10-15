CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tether And Bitfinex Fined $42.5M By CFTC For False Statements About Dollar Reserves

By Brenda Ngari
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Commodity Futures Trading Commission today filed and settled charges against Bitfinex and sister company Tether. The two firms are required to pay fines totaling almost $43 million. CFTC claimed that the Tether (USDT) stablecoin was not completely backed by reserves most of the time and Bitfinex breached...

zycrypto.com

$1,000,000 Bounty Placed For Details On Tether’s Backing And Reserve

Hindenburg places a $1 million bounty on Tether for information on its reserves. The announcement is coming less than a week after the stablecoin issuer was slammed with a fine for misrepresenting the true nature of their reserves. Tether’s market cap has risen to nearly $70 billion, placing it as...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

CFTC Charges Texas Man for $3.9M Forex and Crypto Fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has cracked down on another fraudulent investment scheme as it filed a civil enforcement action against Abner Alejandro Tinoco and his company Kikit & Mess Investments, LLC for misappropriating investors’ funds. Announced on Wednesday, the Texas man has solicited and misappropriated more than $3.9...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Tether fined again over whether its stablecoin was fully backed

Tether was fined $41 million on Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over not having sufficient monetary reserves, consistently enough, to say the eponymous stablecoin was fully backed by US dollars. The CFTC said over a 26-month period across 2016 to 2018, Tether only had sufficient fiat...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

US Regulator Orders Tether To Pay $41,000,000 in Fines – Here’s Why

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is ordering the entities behind the Tether stablecoin (USDT) to pay $41 million in fines. According to a new press release, the CFTC charged Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited for making “untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material” related to USDT.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Us Dollars#Usdt#Ifinex#Tether Bitfinex#Ctfc
FOXBusiness

Crypto firms Tether, Bitfinex to pay $42.5 mln to settle US CFTC charges

Cryptocurrency Tether and crypto exchange Bitfinex will pay $42.5 million to settle civil charges from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegedly making misleading statements and making illegal transactions. Firms doing business as Tether agreed to pay $41 million to resolve CFTC charges they made misleading claims about...
MARKETS
abc17news.com

Company behind Tether ‘token’ fined $41M by US regulators

The company behind a digital token called Tether has agreed to pay $41 million to settle charges that it misled investors for years by falsely claiming its token was fully backed at all times by U.S. dollars and other fiat currencies. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Friday that between June 2016 and February 2019 Tether Holdings misrepresented to customers that it maintained sufficient U.S. dollar reserves to back every Tether token in circulation with the equivalent amount of “corresponding fiat currency.” In a statement, Tether said the CFTC’s findings pertained to certain disclosures about the company’s reserves that were “fully resolved” in February 2019, when the company updated its terms of service.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Bitfinex and Tether Fined $42.5 Million for Misleading Claims on USDT

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Friday that it had filed and settled charges against Tether and Bitfinex, imposing a total civil monetary penalty of $42.5 million. According to the press release, charges were brought against Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited for their responsibility in making misleading statements about USDT stablecoin being allegedly backed by fiat US dollar.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitfinex exchange, Tether slapped with $42M fine for untrue declarations

Bitfinex exchange, Tether slammed $42M fine by CFTC. CFTC alleges Tether made untrue decarations about USDT. Tether despite being the third largest token remains a controversial crypto. The firm behind the largest stablecoin globally, Tether, alongside Bitfinex exchange, has been slapped with a $42.5 million fine for a series of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
beincrypto.com

CFTC Finds No Issues With Tether’s Operations, But Imposes $41M Fine

The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission released an order in which it claimed no issues with Tether’s current operations. In response to the order from the CFTC, Tether released its own statement on the matter. Tether reiterated the fact that the CFTC found no grievances against the company. In addition, it said the order recognized issues pertaining to Tether’s reserves were “fully resolved when the terms of service were updated in February 2019.” However, the CFTC had stated in its own statement that it had fined Tether $41 million over claims that the Tether stablecoin (USDT) was fully backed by U.S. dolalrs.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

CFTC penalizes Tether and Bitfinex for making misleading allegations

The CFTC ordered Tether and Bitfinex to pay a $42.5 million fine as part of the settlement. The regulator warned Tether and Bitfinex against further violating CEA or CFTC regulations. Tether claims the CFTC has no proof that USDT was not fully backed at the alleged time. The Commodity Futures...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Tether and Bitfinex to Pay $42.5M for Violating CTFC Rules

The Acting Chairman of CTFC noted that the case showed just how desperately the digital asset marketplaces need honesty and transparency. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has fined both Tether and Bitfinex for about $42.5 million. While it found no issues relating to Tether’s current operations, the commission found Tether guilty of making “true or misleading statements and omission of material fact” about its stable coin USDT.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Cryptocurrency Tether is fined $41 million for lying about reserves

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tether will pay $41 million to settle allegations it lied in claiming its digital tokens were fully backed by fiat currencies, putting a major compliance headache behind the world’s biggest issuer of stablecoins even as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

CFTC Fines Tether For Lying & Bitfinex For 'Illegal' Transactions + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it has issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited (d/b/a Tether) for making untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material fact in connection with the most popular stablecoin, tether (USDT). The order requires Tether to pay a civil monetary penalty of USD 41m. Also, the CFTC issued a separate order simultaneously filing and settling charges against iFinex Inc., BFXNA Inc., and BFXWW Inc. (d/b/a Bitfinex) in connection with their operation of the Bitfinex crypto trading platform. The order finds Bitfinex engaged in illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets with US persons on the trading platform and operated as a futures commission merchant (FCM) without registering as required. The order requires Bitfinex to pay a USD 1.5m civil monetary penalty.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

CFTC Commissioner Stump Comments on Tether/Bitfinex Enforcement Action: Concerned About Regulatory Confusion on Stablecoins

Commissioner Stump says she agrees with the action taken by the Commission while expressing her concern regarding enforcement actions pertaining to digital assets and the CFTC’s role in the area. To quote the Commissioner:. “While the definition of a “commodity” is relied upon in applying the anti-fraud provisions in CEA...
ECONOMY
u.today

BREAKING: Tether Slapped with $41 Million Fine by CFTC

Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has been ordered to pay a $41 million civil monetary penalty by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as part of a settlement deal, according to a press release issued on Oct. 15. The company was accused of violating the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) by making...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Tether, Bitfinex Ordered to Pay Over $42 Million in Fines by CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered Tether and Bitfinex (iFinex) to pay $42.5 million in fines, according to a statement by the regulator. Tether, a leading dollar-based stablecoin, must pay $41 million in regards to claims that Tether (USDT) was fully backed by the US dollar. Bitfinex, a...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

CFTC Fines Stablecoin Issuer Tether and Crypto Exchange Bitfinex $42.5 Million

On Friday, October 15, 2021, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it had ordered the company Tether Holdings Limited and Ifinex Inc., the parent company of Bitfinex, to pay fines totaling $42.5 million. The CFTC accuses Tether of “making untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material fact in connection with the U.S. dollar tether token (USDT) stablecoin.”
MARKETS

