Tether And Bitfinex Fined $42.5M By CFTC For False Statements About Dollar Reserves

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it has issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited (d/b/a Tether) for making untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material fact in connection with the most popular stablecoin, tether (USDT). The order requires Tether to pay a civil monetary penalty of USD 41m. Also, the CFTC issued a separate order simultaneously filing and settling charges against iFinex Inc., BFXNA Inc., and BFXWW Inc. (d/b/a Bitfinex) in connection with their operation of the Bitfinex crypto trading platform. The order finds Bitfinex engaged in illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets with US persons on the trading platform and operated as a futures commission merchant (FCM) without registering as required. The order requires Bitfinex to pay a USD 1.5m civil monetary penalty.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO