The Differences Between The Wonder Years Reboot and the Original

It’s worth mentioning that a lot of us have probably gone into a movie hoping that it will be just as good as it looks, or better. Sadly, this didn’t really happen with Demonic since even the scare factor that was placed into the movie didn’t really go far enough to establish itself as anything other than a jumped-up Halloween gimmick. The idea of demonic possession has been pushed to limits that people don’t want to see in the past, and it’s been made clear that some movies have stepped over the line a bit. Demonic doesn’t even get close to doing this since Carly, played by Carly Pope, is believable enough, but she almost feels as though she’s going through the motions and isn’t entirely devoted to this part. In fact, none of the actors in this movie really feel like they’re giving everything to make it work. It’s possible that I’m missing something, but after watching the movie and going back to review a few scenes, it’s kind of clear that the dim lighting and the use of shadows in much of the movie and light within the simulation scenes were likely meant to be meaningful, but it still didn’t really have the desired effect.

