Waterford, East Lyme and New London sign 20-year wastewater treatment agreement

Leaders from New London, East Lyme and Waterford sign a 20-year tri-town sewage treatment agreement Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at New London's sewage treatment plant. (Greg Smith/The Day)

New London — It was a day to celebrate wastewater.

Leaders from New London, Waterford and East Lyme gathered at New London’s sewage treatment plant on Friday for a ceremonial signing of a new 20-year tri-town wastewater collection, conveyance and treatment agreement.

The agreement, with options for extensions beyond 20 years, is the result of months of negotiations following the expiration of a 30-year agreement signed in 1990. It sets terms for costs associated with the treatment of waste at the city-owned Thomas E. Piacenti Water Pollution Control Authority at 100 Trumbull St., along with maintenance of sewer lines and establishment of a capital improvement fund.

New London Mayor Michael Passero, East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson and Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule all hailed the agreement as a great example of regionalization and proof of how municipalities can work together to provide more efficient services.

“This agreement protects our environment, ensures stable sewer use charges for the residents of all three towns and creates opportunities for quality economic development and job creation,” Brule said in a statement.

Another topic of discussion among those gathered was the lack of obnoxious odors despite the proximity to the treatment system, a credit to the design and upkeep of the plant.

New London Public Utilities Director Joe Lanzafame said the agreement does not directly impact ratepayers using the system but provides for a more equitable distribution of future costs associated with wastewater treatment and future improvements to the system.

Each town is paying for what it uses and contributing to a capital improvement fund for future repairs of the wastewater treatment facility, said Barry Weiner, chairman of New London Water and Water Pollution Control Authority.

What each town pays to run the plant is determined by the volume of wastewater. The overall capacity of the wastewater treatment plant is 10 million gallons per day. The amount of money being contributed into the capital account is determined by the percentage of wastewater flow allocated to each town. New London, for example, uses 55% of the flow capacity, or 5.5 million gallons per day. Waterford accounts for 30% and East Lyme 15%.

Costs assessments for a large expenditure would be split based on the percentage breakdown. New London had been charging a 10% fee in anticipation of establishment of the fund. The capital account now contains $1.12 million for East Lyme, $2.11 million from Waterford and $3.17 million for New London.

In the past, New London has used debt service to pay for capital improvements. The newly created fund gives some buffer and protects the city in the event of a big project, Lanzafame said.

The town of Old Lyme, which is not party to the agreement, recently signed its own agreement with New London to provide for treatment of wastewater when its system is completed. Old Lyme joins a group of beach associations that already have signed agreements. Old Lyme’s share of the system, up to 300,000 gallons per day, was taken on as part of New London’s available capacity.

None of the costs is associated with New London’s operating budget but rather borne by ratepayers. Lanzafame said New London users of the system pay on average $250 to $300 per year, some of the lower costs in the state.