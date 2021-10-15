CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Waterford, East Lyme and New London sign 20-year wastewater treatment agreement

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URSw0_0cSlJuNh00
Leaders from New London, East Lyme and Waterford sign a 20-year tri-town sewage treatment agreement Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at New London’s sewage treatment plant. (Greg Smith/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — It was a day to celebrate wastewater.

Leaders from New London, Waterford and East Lyme gathered at New London’s sewage treatment plant on Friday for a ceremonial signing of a new 20-year tri-town wastewater collection, conveyance and treatment agreement.

The agreement, with options for extensions beyond 20 years, is the result of months of negotiations following the expiration of a 30-year agreement signed in 1990. It sets terms for costs associated with the treatment of waste at the city-owned Thomas E. Piacenti Water Pollution Control Authority at 100 Trumbull St., along with maintenance of sewer lines and establishment of a capital improvement fund.

New London Mayor Michael Passero, East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson and Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule all hailed the agreement as a great example of regionalization and proof of how municipalities can work together to provide more efficient services.

“This agreement protects our environment, ensures stable sewer use charges for the residents of all three towns and creates opportunities for quality economic development and job creation,” Brule said in a statement.

Another topic of discussion among those gathered was the lack of obnoxious odors despite the proximity to the treatment system, a credit to the design and upkeep of the plant.

New London Public Utilities Director Joe Lanzafame said the agreement does not directly impact ratepayers using the system but provides for a more equitable distribution of future costs associated with wastewater treatment and future improvements to the system.

Each town is paying for what it uses and contributing to a capital improvement fund for future repairs of the wastewater treatment facility, said Barry Weiner, chairman of New London Water and Water Pollution Control Authority.

What each town pays to run the plant is determined by the volume of wastewater. The overall capacity of the wastewater treatment plant is 10 million gallons per day. The amount of money being contributed into the capital account is determined by the percentage of wastewater flow allocated to each town. New London, for example, uses 55% of the flow capacity, or 5.5 million gallons per day. Waterford accounts for 30% and East Lyme 15%.

Costs assessments for a large expenditure would be split based on the percentage breakdown. New London had been charging a 10% fee in anticipation of establishment of the fund. The capital account now contains $1.12 million for East Lyme, $2.11 million from Waterford and $3.17 million for New London.

In the past, New London has used debt service to pay for capital improvements. The newly created fund gives some buffer and protects the city in the event of a big project, Lanzafame said.

The town of Old Lyme, which is not party to the agreement, recently signed its own agreement with New London to provide for treatment of wastewater when its system is completed. Old Lyme joins a group of beach associations that already have signed agreements. Old Lyme’s share of the system, up to 300,000 gallons per day, was taken on as part of New London’s available capacity.

None of the costs is associated with New London’s operating budget but rather borne by ratepayers. Lanzafame said New London users of the system pay on average $250 to $300 per year, some of the lower costs in the state.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
City
New London, CT
City
Waterford, CT
City
Lyme, CT
Waterford, CT
Government
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater Treatment#London Mayor
CBS News

Biden says meeting with Manchin on social spending bill "went well"

Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
436
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy