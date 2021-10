CRYSTAL FALLS –The Crystal Theatre welcomes Alias Brass, an innovative brass quintet to the stage at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Founded in 2013, Alias Brass is a collaboration of five talented brass instrumentalists and educators from across the country, according to a press release. The group has been touted as “one of the freshest chamber groups out there.”

CRYSTAL FALLS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO