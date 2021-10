Two attorneys file suit against everyone on the Adams County Board of Supervisors, claiming their First and 14th amendment rights were violated by discriminatory employment practices. Both lawyers are black women. The lawsuit stems from the Board opting in March to switch public defenders from an hourly rate to a monthly fee. The two plaintiffs had been public defenders up to that point, but weren’t selected when the change was made. The two can’t try cases in Sixth District Court Judge Lillian Blackmon Sanders’ courtroom because they’re relatives of hers, and Judge Debra Blackwell had also indicated the plaintiffs wouldn’t be allowed to serve in her courtroom either.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO