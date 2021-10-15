CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanoes

By MARCOS ALEMÁN and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6NjD_0cSlIQ8E00
El Salvador Bitcoin Mining The La Geo Geothermal Power Plant operates in Berlin municipality, Usulutan department, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The government announced that it has installed 300 processors at this plant to "mine" cryptocurrency, and is using geothermal resources from the country’s volcanos to run the computers that perform the calculations to verify transactions in bitcoin, recently made legal tender. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) (Salvador Melendez)

BERLIN, El Salvador — (AP) — At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations, including ones industrial in scale, have been harshly criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint.

Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources — generating electricity from high-pressure steam produced by the volcano’s subterranean heat — could be a solution. But the picture in the tiny Central American country is more complicated.

“We don’t spend resources that contaminate the environment, we don’t depend on oil, we don’t depend on natural gas, on any resource that isn’t renewable,” Daniel Álvarez, president of the Rio Lempa Hydroelectric Executive Commission, which oversees the plant, said during a tour Friday.

Cheap power and a supportive government are the two critical factors for attracting bitcoin mining operations, said Brandon Arvanaghi, a bitcoin mining consultant.

Two years ago, China provided about three-quarters of all the electricity used for crypto mining, with operations flocking to take advantage of its cheap hydroelectric power. But the government began restricting mining and in September declared all transactions involving bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies illegal.

That has led to a scramble to set up mining operations in other countries.

It would appear to be fortuitous for Bukele, who shocked the nation and many around the world with his announcement last summer that bitcoin would become legal tender beside the U.S. dollar in El Salvador. The president sold the plan in part as a way for Salvadorans living overseas — mostly in the U.S.— to send money home to their families more cheaply. It also made him a darling of the bitcoin world.

But the launch has been rocky. The digital wallet Salvadorans were expected to use to perform basic transactions had a glitchy rollout. Some users said they just wanted the $30 the government offered as an incentive. There continue to be concerns that the digital currency, which touts being controlled by no government, will invite criminal activity.

So far, the United States has been a big winner in attracting more bitcoin mining operations, especially the state of Texas, which has bountiful renewable energy and a de-regulated market.

Bitcoin mining in El Salvador would appear to have a supportive government in Bukele, but cheap electricity is so far just a promise.

El Salvador imports about one-fifth to one-quarter of its electricity. The rest of production is divided among hydroelectric, geothermal and plants fired by fossil fuels.

Geothermal accounts for about a quarter of the country’s energy. El Salvador has 23 volcanoes.

“When you add these renewable sources like these vast abundant areas, a ton of renewable sources and a friendly regime it can be very attractive and El Salvador may very well fit that model,” Arvanaghi said.

Right now, El Salvador’s electricity is not considered particularly cheap.

The website GlobalPetrolPrices.com, which publishes retail energy prices around the world, puts electric costs to households and businesses in El Salvador well above the global average.

Arvanaghi said that bitcoin mining incentivizes the expansion of renewable energy production by providing high demand for cheap power and that miners have shown themselves to be willing to pause a portion of their machines at times when there is less power available from the grid.

Bukele’s promise of cheap power for bitcoin mining then would have to involve a subsidy, at least until renewable capacity expanded and rates declined.

Luis González, public policy director at the nongovernmental organization Salvadoran Ecological Unit (UNES), said if El Salvador can manage to provide cheaper, renewable power it should go to the country’s families, not cryptocurrency mining operations.

“The ideal would be that the cheapest, cleanest, most national energy would be for the people,” González said.

He also warned that advertising geothermal as clean has caveats. It is cleaner than burning fossil fuels, he said, but comes with its own impacts. The sites where wells are dug to tap into the subterranean heat impact the local habitat. He also expressed concerns that aquifers could become contaminated at geothermal sites.

“We’re the country with the least access to water in Central America,” he said, noting that was the main reason El Salvador banned metals mining four years ago.

Many bitcoin mining operations have concentrated in cooler climates too, because beyond the electricity to power the machines more is the need to keep them cool, González said. El Salvador has a tropical climate.

At the Berlin Geothermal plant, two hours drive east of the capital, Gustavo Cuellar, special projects adviser for the Rio Lempa Hydroelectric Executive Commission, is overseeing the mining operation. He said the specialized mining machines on the site are using 1.5 megawatts of the 102 megawatts the plant produces. El Salvador’s other geothermal plant in Ahuachapan produces another 95 megawatts.

Together the plants provide power to 1.5 million of El Salvador’s 6.5 million citizens.

Álvarez said that the project will grow over time “because we have the renewable energy resource, we have a lot of potential to continue producing energy to mine.”

__

Sherman reported from Mexico City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Low-Cost Mexican Airline Volaris Now Accepts Bitcoin In El Salvador

Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris — formally known as Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) — will accept payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in El Salvador, as per the country’s President Nayib Bukele. What Happened: The Salvadoran President shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. As per Bukele,...
LIFESTYLE
ambcrypto.com

How developments in El Salvador impact Bitcoin’s path to an ATH

Bitcoin officially became legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, this year making it the first country to adopt the currency. While the move pushed Bitcoin and the larger crypto market’s narrative in terms of mass adoption it also unleashed a wave of speculations in El Salvador from the opposition as well as the citizens.
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Reports of Fraud Mar El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey

In a week that saw bitcoin rocket to near previous highs, El Salvador’s own grand experiment with embracing the crypto as legal tender seems to be getting some pushback. At this writing, bitcoin is trading at more than $61,000, well within highs of roughly $64,000. But the mechanics of getting bitcoin more firmly entrenched into El Salvador’s daily life is proving to be a challenge. Security issues have arisen, according to reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

El Salvador sees greener crypto-currency mining in its future

SAN SALVADOR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - El Salvador's unfolding experiment as a first-adopter of the crytocurrency bitcoin could be increasingly powered by new streams of renewable energy, the chief of the country's hydroelectric commission told reporters on Friday. Energy-intensive cryptocurrency "mining" is done by computers, and has come under criticism...
INDUSTRY
ambcrypto.com

What concerns the Bank of Spain regarding Bitcoin and El Salvador

Bitcoin is not a new name for most nations by now. Owing to the popularity of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have also become quite popular and many countries were now moving to either regulate it or just place an outright ban. Then there was El Salvador that was embracing Bitcoin to a whole new level by declaring it a legal tender.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Mining Equipment#Volcanoes#Central American
zycrypto.com

Bank Of Spain Pokes Several Holes In El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Spain’s apex bank criticizes El Salvador’s method of adopting bitcoin as legal tender. It cites the lack of transparency as a major flaw in the process which could prove fatal to the cause. El Salvador has been hit with a slew of criticisms but has managed to notch its list...
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

After El Salvador, Brazil will have its very own Bitcoin Beach

El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Beach” was once just an experiment in the coastal town of El Zonte, but is now famous world over for trying out a Bitcoin standard, even before El Salvador adopted the king coin. The experiment was vital, for it helped to show what a large-scale rollout could look like.
WORLD
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador to use profit from Bitcoin to build veterinary hospital

El Salvador to use BTC profit for vetinary hospital. Country has made $4million profit on BTC investment during market surge. Crypto community criticizes Bukele for Bitcoin law. Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, has said that the country will use profits from its Bitcoin holdings to build a veterinary hospital.
PETS
cryptonews.com

‘Identity Theft’ Criminals Plundering El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Funds

The media in El Salvador has reported that some citizens are resorting to “identity theft” in a bid to obtain USD 30 worth of bitcoin (BTC) through the government’s Chivo wallet and app. The government has attempted to incentivize downloads by offering citizens the funds as a golden hello, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
Country
China
insidebitcoins.com

Vitalik Buterin Criticizes El Salvador’s Bitcoin Policy

Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has criticized the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, over his Bitcoin policy that makes it mandatory for businesses and individuals in the country to use Bitcoin. According to Buterin, this move was against the “ideals of freedom” of cryptocurrencies. Buterin’s critique comes even as Bukele...
WORLD
bitcoinmagazine.com

A First Look At The Chivo App, El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained” (formerly known as “The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado”), hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discussed the Chivo application, the Bitcoin wallet and payment terminal provided by the government of El Salvador. This episode is a little bit different from other episodes of “Bitcoin, Explained,”...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Ethereum Co-Founder Opposes El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Policy

Co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin is speaking out against the policy of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) usage mandatory for merchants and businesses, saying it was against cryptocurrency’s “ideals of freedom.”. What Happened: Buterin says the policy of pushing people to use bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
audacy.com

Hurrican Rick gains force off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick gathered force Saturday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit reach land by Monday as a Category 3 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick may become a major hurricane with winds as high as 120 miles per hour (195 kph) before hitting land somewhere between the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy