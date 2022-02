Two years into the pandemic, viral posts showing empty grocery store aisles across the nation are continuing to capture our collective attention. On the right, some blame President Joe Biden, misleadingly linking the phenomenon to socialism. From local chains in small towns to Trader Joe's in New York City, there has been an undeniable disruption in the ease at which Americans are accustomed to showing up at the store and walking away with exactly what they want, regardless of season or scarcity.

