Spencer, IA (KICD)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of the best ways to find the disease in early stages is through regular screening. JaMae Dau is one of the certified mammographers and breast cancer navigators at Spencer Hospital. She joined us for Saturday’s Clay County Health Update to tell us about her department and how it can help women with much more than just cancer screenings.

SPENCER, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO