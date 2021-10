Tight end Zach Ertz is off the trade market after the Eagles dealt him to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick and cornerback Tay Gowan. Ertz was pegged as a fit for the Jets before the season, but the deal that eventually unfolded for the veteran never would have made sense for New York. Though he’s tallied 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in six games, there are specifics with Ertz that took the tight end-needy Jets out of the running. Considering Joe Douglas’ track record with trades, getting someone like Ertz was never going to happen despite their history together in Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO