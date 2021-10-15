CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA advisory panel votes to recommend Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

By Beth Galvin
fox5atlanta.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The FDA's vaccine advisory panel voted 19 to 0 to recommend the agency authorize booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine for adults 18 and older who are at least 2 months out from the initial dose. About 14 million Americans have received the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#The Johnson Johnson#Americans#J J
fox5atlanta.com

Children could soon be eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - Younger children could soon be getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, if regulators authorize it. An FDA vaccine advisory panel will meet Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize the company's lower-dose vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A CDC expert panel will meet November 2-3, 2021, to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 booster shots: “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

CDC Approves Wide Range of Options for COVID Boosters

NOVATO (KPIX) — The vaccine rollout is changing quickly as the CDC has now approved boosters for the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson shots. With CDC approval for all three vaccines, mixing and matching is also an option. Jean Mariani was at a popup clinic in Novato on Friday to get a booster shot. Mariani originally received the Pfizer vaccine but switched to Moderna for her booster. “I’m 65 and I just want to be safe,” she explained. So did her friend Jeffrey Athias who initially got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Jean said her doctor told her Moderna was the best...
NOVATO, CA
The Charleston Press

CDC now allows to mix and match Covid-19 vaccines, DHEC encourages South Carolina residents to choose a booster dose vaccine on their own

Following the Thursday’s CDC decision, Americans are now allowed to choose a booster dose of any of the available Covid-19 vaccines. The decision has been put into effect immediately meaning that Americans were allowed to choose booster dose starting Friday. Last month CDC approved the booster dose of the Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy