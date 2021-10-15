CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Garcia injures wrist, fight with Joseph Diaz Jr. off

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsL1A_0cSl69zN00
Tim Warner / Getty Images

Ryan Garcia vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. is off, at least for now.

Garcia, the hard-punching lightweight, suffered a right wrist injury during training and will undergo surgery on Monday in Los Angeles, according to a release from his promoter.

The operation will be performed by Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.

Garcia was expected to face Diaz on Nov. 27, although the fight hadn’t been officially announced. As things stand, Garcia won’t be able to fight until early next year.

Diaz reportedly is looking for another opponent.

Garcia had taken a break from boxing to focus on his mental health after stopping Luke Campbell in seven rounds in January.

“I want to thank my fans for all the continued support,” Garcia said. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery.

“… I promise early (2022) I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!”

