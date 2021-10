It's been a week since Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special The Closer, and the controversy surrounding it is growing by the day. In case you missed it, the 72-minute comedy special has received a slew of complaints from viewers for its "dangerously transphobic content" that targets transgender people and makes them the butt of several tasteless jokes. The Closer, which acts as the final special to complete Chappelle's "body of work" with Netflix, shows the 48-year-old comic taking the stage to "set the record straight" one last time as he gets "a few things off his chest." One of the main things he addresses in his special is his stance around the transgender community, which left a lot of people taken aback with how ruthless his commentary is.

