CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Watertown church celebrates 50th anniversary of rebuild

wwnytv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation hits a 13 year high, impacting people at the store and at...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Society
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badenhausen Library
CBS News

Biden says meeting with Manchin on social spending bill "went well"

Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy