Sioux Center, Iowa — The Dordt Defender volleyball team survived an up and down match against Mount Marty to pull even in the GPAC at 5-5 with six matches to play. The Defenders won set one going away with a convincing 25-15 decision and were helped by five ace serves in the set. Mount Marty bounced back quickly and took a 10-5 lead in set two before Ava Van Soelen and Corrina Timmermans made it 10-7 with back to back kills. Dordt eventually pulled even at 22-22 and took the lead at 24-23 on a Jessi Franken block. An attack error by the Lancers allowed Dordt to take a 2-0 set lead with a 25-23 win.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO