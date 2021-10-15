CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

K-State men's golf finishes 10th in Big 12 Match Play Championship

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 10 days ago
In this file photo, Kansas State’s Cooper Schultz prepares to putt a ball on the 18th green at the Wildcat Invitational tournament held at Colbert Hills on Sept. 13. Schultz got the Wildcats’ lone win over Kansas in the Big 12 Match Play Championship. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Kansas State men’s golf team wrapped up at the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Tuesday with losses versus Kansas in pool play and Baylor in the championship round at the Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Tex.

The Wildcats placed 10th out of the 10 competing teams and went winless overall.

“I’m proud of our guys for how hard they played (Tuesday),” K-State head coach Grant Robbins said in a release. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we have to take the positives and learn from it and get better.”

K-State narrowly fell to the Jayhawks in Tuesday’s morning session (2-1-3) before losing 4-2-0 to the Bears.

Cooper Schultz, had K-State’s lone victory over KU and Will Hopkins and Nicklaus Mason posted wins over Baylor.

Texas won the championship with a 3-2-1 win over Texas Tech.

The Wildcats will compete at the Steelwood Collegiate at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley, Ala., on Oct. 30 and 31 to cap the fall portion of their 2021-22 schedule.

