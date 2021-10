CLEVELAND, Ohio - I was reading a collection of Joyce Carol Oates short stories when I came across this from the novelist:. “In middle age we discover that our parents, as if overnight, had become elderly. It’s a new discovery that signals a new era, ready or not. The more Esther (a character in her story) watched parents age, the more she felt helpless to keep them from harm.”

