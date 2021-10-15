VGCC switching to eight-week courses in 2022

OXFORD — Starting in after the calendar flips over to 2022, Vance-Granville Community College is changing its class schedule to have class terms last eight weeks instead of 16.

Instead of having courses run January through May, classes in the first term of the semester will now extend from Jan. 7 to March 4. The second term of the semester will be from March 14 to May 10.

College officials say the classes will cover just as much material as 16-week classes, and that will be worth the same number of credits toward graduation. Students who earn 12 credits are considered full-time students, meaning a student could take six credits’ worth of courses in the first term of the semester and six more credits’ worth during the second term.

The use of eight-week terms is a rarity in the 58-college N.C. Community Colleges system, but VGCC officials say they’ve been researching the new model for two years.

“We kept hearing success stories from across the country from schools that had transitioned to this eight-week model, and time and time again that’s what we heard from students and other schools,” Dean of Arts and Sciences Cecilia Wheeler said.

The school’s gathered such information concerning such examples as Odessa College and Amarillo College in Texas, Trident Technical College in South Carolina, and Chattanooga State Community College in Tennessee.

With the move, Vance-Granville will become one of just three community colleges in North Carolina offering most of their courses in eight-week terms. The others are Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, and Piedmont Community College in Roxboro.

VGCC officials and faculty “began planning for this transition last spring, with the goals of improving student retention and course success rates, offering a better pathway to completion, and closing existing equity gaps,” said Levy Brown, vice president of learning, student engagement and success.

Eight-week terms weren’t the only idea considered, but Wheeler said after looking at data from 12-week terms, it seemed students were not as successful. Part of that is because many students are adult learners who may have work, families and other priorities.

“I am excited for the opportunities this transition will provide our students,” Wheeler said. “Transitioning to eight-week terms will be beneficial to all VGCC students, particularly our working adults. While the course material remains as rigorous, this model allows students to focus on one or two classes at a time and potentially finish their degree in a shorter time frame.”

The college has already been using the eight-week model for some of its programs.

In 2016, the Office Administration and Medical Office Administration programs decided to offer their first courses in primarily eight-week terms.

Christal Thomas, department chairwoman of Business Technologies, said that decision helped students to complete some credentials faster, certificates especially, as they focused on one or two classes at a time.

There was “less burnout, and higher course success rates,” she said.

College President Rachel Desmarais said it’s important for VGCC officials to “be creative and use student-success research” in deciding how to organize academic programs.

“Our students have diverse educational needs,” she said. “Some students have full-time jobs with families. This type of opportunity allows them to focus on multiple classes during a shorter period of time.”