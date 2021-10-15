CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democracy, civil liberties central in Biden address at Dodd Center

STORRS — President Joe Biden emphasized democracy and civil liberties as he addressed an invitation-only crowd Friday afternoon at the dedication of the University of Connecticut’s Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The facility, which is used for academic research pertaining to human rights issues throughout the world, was rededicated to honor both former Sen. Chris Dodd and his father, former Sen. Thomas J. Dodd, who served as a prosecutor during the Nuremberg Trials following World War II.

“We can’t return to a world where might is right and strong nations abuse weak (nations) or oppress individual rights with impunity. Nuremberg forced us to look closely at the evil of humankind and what we’re capable of perpetrating,” Biden said. “To see mass atrocities, crimes against humanity do not happen by accident. They don’t happen by accident. They’re the result of choices, choices made by individual human beings and world leaders.”

More coverage to follow in the Journal Inquirer print edition Saturday morning or at journalinquirer.com

