CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Opinion: I won't be surprised

By Cathy Reilly
Colorado Springs Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope. When I saw the huge Obama/Biden campaign sign in our office dumpster last week, it reminded me of the optimism I felt during the lead up to both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. The sign had been stored in the bowels of our office building and was...

www.csindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

There’s as much noise as news and it’s getting harder to tell one from the other | Opinion

Realistically, though, most of us have other things to do than devote a large chunk of our day to perusing the websites of multiple news outlets to learn whether they’re all reporting more or less the same things. We have to trust. But whom do we trust? The post There’s as much noise as news and it’s getting harder to tell one from the other | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: Fitzpatrick focuses on Medicare, but I can't get past Jan 6

Just a few weeks ago, I read Boston College Professor of History Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American,” as I do nearly every morning. Professor Richardson writes almost daily of the nation’s current and past political developments, comparing them and placing them in true historical perspective. As I read...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEKU

In 2008, some Republicans claimed Obama was a Muslim. Colin Powell pushed back

The American statesman Colin Powell died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 84 years old. While many remember the four-star Army general for his history-making tenure as the nation's first Black secretary of state and his controversial and misleading justification for the U.S. war in Iraq, the longtime Republican's legacy also includes a notable break from his party to endorse Democrat Barack Obama in his first White House bid.
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mark Meadows says Trump will run in 2024: ‘If I were a betting man, I would go all in’

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024. “I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.“I go all over the country, and people are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
meaws.com

Guest Opinion: Our history won't be silenced

While often diminished and constantly overlooked, our LGBTQ history is rich with significant events, especially throughout the 20th century. The pickets of the 1950s in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia; Marsha P. Johnson at Stonewall; anti-gay Anita Bryant drenched in orange juice; thousands marching the streets of San Francisco with candles; Pride flags flying outside the U.S.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy