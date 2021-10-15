CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Claudio Ranieri looking to get the best out of Ismaila Sarr - after Senegalese's 2020 heroics - against Liverpool in first game in charge of Watford on Saturday lunchtime at Vicarage Road

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Claudio Ranieri admits he must devise a tactical plan to maximise the talent of Ismaila Sarr as he prepares to face Liverpool in his first game as Watford boss.

Sarr ripped Jurgen Klopp’s team to shreds on their last visit to Vicarage Road in February 2020, scoring twice in a 3-0 win to inflict a first Premier League defeat of the season upon the visitors.

Liverpool went on to win the title as Watford suffered relegation at the end of that campaign, and Sarr has been linked with a possible move to Anfield ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esv9a_0cSkvmqo00
Claudio Ranieri says he must maximise the talent of Ismaila Sarr against Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpSr1_0cSkvmqo00
Sarr ripped Jurgen Klopp ’s team to shreds on their last visit to Vicarage Road in 2020 

‘He’s very fast,’ said Ranieri, who forged his success at Leicester around the electric pace and goal power of Jamie Vardy.

‘I want to speak with him. I want to understand which is the best position for him, and maybe for the team, but also the other players.’

Sarr has four goals in seven games this season and the 23-year-old returned from international duty with Senegal on Wednesday.

But, like other Premier League managers, the new Watford boss has had very little time to work with his players, having to wait until Friday to train with a full squad ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwM5y_0cSkvmqo00
The new Watford boss has had very little time to work with his players due to the internationals

‘I don’t know if it’s the sort of match I’ve missed,’ smiled Ranieri, when asked about the prospect of facing Liverpool once again. But when he won the title at Leicester, the victory against Klopp’s team in February 2016 — when Vardy scored both goals in a 2-0 win — proved a vital staging post.

The veteran Italian knows the German well, having spent a week behind the scenes studying his methods at Borussia Dortmund.

‘That will be of very little advantage,’ Ranieri added. ‘I’ve seen how they play now. Everyone understands the strength and the ideas of Klopp. I will try to do the same — slowly, slowly bring my team to a very high level. Maybe not so high. Well, I hope!’

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will go head to head for the right to be billed as the Premier League's top dog when Manchester United face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Salah, whose contract expires in 2023, is reportedly looking for a new deal that would make him one of the Premier League's highest paid players alongside Ronaldo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joshua King nets hat-trick against former club as five-star Watford stun Everton

Joshua King’s hat-trick powered Watford to a stunning 5-2 victory at Everton as Claudio Ranieri got his first win in charge of the Hornets in some style.King played 11 games without a goal for Everton last season but was in devastating form on his return to Goodison Park where Watford scored four times in the last 12 minutes to come from behind against Rafael Benitez’s men and record their first victory at the famous old ground.Everton had looked to be on for the victory after Richarlison came off the bench to head them 2-1 up in the 63rd minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp savours ‘big’ result after Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team’s 5-0 battering of Manchester United was one for the history books but has not yet had chance to assess the enormity of the result.A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.Salah’s treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah continues his stunning form in front of goal while fellow hat-trick hero Mason Mount breaks into this week's top 10... but who has done enough to top the charts in our latest Premier League POWER RANKINGS?

Manchester United's dismal performance against Liverpool stole the headlines this weekend after Jurgen Klopp's men dismantled the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The lacklustre performance has received plenty of criticism from fans and pundits, with many calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to step down as the Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegalese#Vicarage Road#Anfield#Italian#German#Borussia Dortmund
Daily Mail

MAN UNITED FAN VIEW: Solskjaer has got it badly wrong and even his most devout supporters cannot argue his case... the man who wasn't qualified to begin with has reached the ceiling of his ability

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager is hanging by a thread after their poor start to the season plunged to new depths on Sunday with the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool. There is no sign of progression under the Norwegian, despite an enormous outlay in the transfer market on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What is going wrong with Manchester United and will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stay?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense scrutiny after Manchester United were ripped apart by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday.Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick completed a 5-0 victory that leaves the Old Trafford giants at a crossroads.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for United this season.What happened against Liverpool?A meek, error-riddled United performance allowed bitter rivals Liverpool to secure their biggest win on enemy territory. It was, as left-back Luke Shaw said, a result that had been coming and could have been worse had Liverpool kept their foot on the hosts’ throat after Paul Pogba was sent off....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United this afternoon in the Premier League as the manager-less Magpies try to kickstart their season.Newcastle arrive at Selhurst Park after the sacking of Steve Bruce, with Graeme Jones taking temporary charge until a replacement is found.Palace meanwhile are enjoying life under Patrick Vieira, although conceding a late equaliser at Arsenal last time out summed up their season of performances without the results to match.Newcastle come into the game 19th in the league and still searching for a first win of the season, while Palace are 14th having drawn their past three games.Here is everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Brighton hope to continue their impressive start to the season, but face a very tough challenge as they host Manchester City on Saturday.Graham Potter is optimistic that his outfit can keep surprising teams, but knows they have already pushed beyond what some expected.“You know anything is possible but if you had said at the start of the season you would have 15 points from eight matches we would certainly have been happy with that. It is a good start but it is only a start. If we’re talking about the same points ratio in 30 matches’ time then of course...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.Saints had marched out at St Mary’s accompanied by a brass band, but their hopes of a second victory of the season were dashed by Cornet.A classic was not expected on the south coast as these two teams had managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Super-sub Beth Mead hits hat-trick as England Women beat Northern Ireland

Beth Mead scored a hat-trick in less than 15 minutes as England maintained their flawless start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Northern IrelandThe visitors had defended resolutely at Wembley and put their bodies on the line until Mead’s introduction as a second-half substitute.The Arsenal forward scored the first just moments after coming on to the field, with a brilliant finish on the turn past goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.Another substitute, Bethany England scored the Lionesses’ second, with a touch on the line to ensure the ball went into the back of the net.Mead then...
FIFA
The Independent

Phil Foden scores twice as masterful Manchester City ease to win at Brighton

A first-half masterclass from Manchester City saw them win at Brighton and move back up to second in the Premier League The reigning champions were untouchable for 45 minutes as Phil Foden scored twice after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring.Brighton were much better after the interval and arguably deserved more than the consolation given to them from the penalty spot by Alexis Mac Allister, with Riyad Mahrez striking late on as City left the south coast with a 4-1 win.Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick here two seasons ago but, with his City future unclear, he was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

El Clasico headlines weekend of huge rivalries in La Liga, Serie A and beyond

It’s fair to say Sunday is a sit-down-and-strap-in kind of day in the world of European football - even without considering the Premier League’s big clash.While Manchester United against Liverpool is a huge rivalry which always bears watching, the same can be said of a huge number of fixtures around the continent’s top leagues, where some of the first meetings of the season will take place between teams expected to fight for the title.La Liga takes centre-stage because of the notoriety of El Clasico, but far beyond the borders of Catalunya, similarly anticipated match-ups can be found in Serie A,...
UEFA
The Independent

Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday evening in the Premier League, a meeting of two clubs in the top four - one rather more surprising than the other at this stage. The Seagulls have impressed and lost just once so far in the league, though face a big task to keep the reigning champions at bay. Pep Guardiola’s outfit are third, just above their hosts, and have the top flight’s joint-best defensive record at this stage.City were in action in midweek in the Champions League and produced what the manager termed one of their best European performances of his tenure,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Nuno Espirito Santo rejects suggestion Spurs have creativity problem

Nuno Espirito Santo does not think his side have a creativity problem, despite Tottenham not having a shot on goal in the second half of the 1-0 loss at West Ham Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season, having already lost to Crystal Palace Chelsea and Arsenal, as they were undone by Michail Antonio’s 78th-minute goal at the London Stadium.Antonio continued his enjoyment of playing against Tottenham as he scored his sixth goal against them – more than any other club.Spurs, who rested their entire starting XI in their midweek Europa Conference League defeat at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Youri Tielemans’ stunning strike sets Leicester on the way to win at Brentford

Youri Tielemans showed why Leicester are desperate to tie him to a new contract and James Maddison scored his first goal of the season as the Foxes sank Brentford 2-1.Belgium international Tielemans hit a stunning long-range strike to open the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ side.Mathias Jorgensen hauled Brentford level but Tielemans then helped tee up Maddison’s first goal since February to secure three points for the visitors.Victory rounded off a satisfying week for Leicester boss Rodgers following thrilling wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.In fact the only thing that could make it sweeter would be the news that Tielemans,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

254K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy