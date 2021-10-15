Baby Ruff Ryder: Eve Announces She’s Pregnant

Congrats to Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper !

On Friday (October 15), the rapper/actress shared with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram she was pregnant!

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” she wrote. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

The baby is Eve and Cooper’s first and the fifth for their family as Cooper has four children from a previous relationship, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. The pair wed in June 2014 after four years of dating and Eve opened up to PEOPLE about her family.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” she recalled. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”

She added, “I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Well, now the family gets to add one more to the clan. Congrats Eve!

