CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How the mighty fell! Scientists determine that 75% of Rome's emperors died from violent deaths on the battlefield or palace plots

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

More than 75 percent of the 69 men who ruled the Roman Empire from 63BC to 395AD died from violent deaths - either on the battlefield or they were brutally murdered by conspirators looking to remove them form the throne, scientists have determined.

The rest, which accounts to just one in four, died of natural causes like sickness or old age.

Data scientists University of São Paulo's Institute of Mathematical and Computer Sciences (ICMC-USP) in São Carlos determined the 80/20 rule is associated with the deaths of the Roman rulers, as they were more likely to die of unnatural causes.

Analyzing the deaths further, researchers found an emperor was more likely to perish from unnatural causes shortly after taking the thrown and the threat did not decline for 13 years after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Kbj_0cSkqYKt00
More than 75 percent of the 69 men who ruled the Roman Empire from 63 B.C. to 395 A.D. died from violent deaths. One such famous death was that endured by Julius Caesar (pictured), who reigned from 46BC to 44BC. Caesar died at age 55 when he was violently stabbed 23 times

One such famous death was that endured by Julius Caesar, who reigned from 46BC to 44BC.

Caesar died at age 55 when he was violently stabbed 23 times, in a plot among 40 conspirators on the Ides of March.

However, other well-known emperors like Augustus (Caesar's adopted son) at age 75 of natural causes and Marcus Aurelius died at 55 years years old from a hemorrhage.

The researches set out to see if the death data was associated with any mathematical patterns, leading them to the 80/20 rule - the probability that a common occurrence happens 80 percent of the time and a rare event is about 20 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr2HM_0cSkqYKt00
The rest, which accounts to just one in four, died of natural causes like sickness or old age.  Marcus Aurelius died at 55 years years old from a hemorrhage

In the case of Roman emperors, the rare event was them dying of natural causes.

'When we analyzed time to death for each emperor, we found that the risk was high when the emperor took the throne,' data scientist Francisco Rodrigues, a professor at ICMC-USP and principal investigator for the study, told Agência FAPESP.

'This could have something to do with the difficulties and demands of the job and the new emperor's lack of political expertise.

'The risk then declines systematically until the emperor has reigned for 13 years. At that point, it rises sharply again.'

If the 80/20 rule is a well-known pattern, the sharp downturn in the survival curve around year 13 is a novel finding.

'We envisaged several possible explanations for this turning-point. It may be that after the 13-year cycle the emperor's rivals concluded they were unlikely to ascend the throne by natural means,' said Rodrigues.

'Perhaps his old enemies regrouped, or new rivals may have come to the fore.

'A crisis may have arisen owing to all these factors combined. It's worth noting that the risk falls again after this turning-point.'

THE LIFE (AND HORRIFIC DEATH) OF JULIUS CAESAR

Julius Caesar was a politician and general of the late Roman republic who lived from 100 - 44 BC.

As a general from 60 - 68 BC, Caesar added the whole of modern France and Belgium to the Roman empire, and crushed rebel Gallic forces across Europe in the Gallic wars.

In total he made two expeditions to Britain, in 55 BC and 54 BC, though never established a force of occupation.

Caesar returned to Italy a hero and famously crossed the Rubicon river in 49 BC without disbanding his army, insulting the authority of the Roman senate.

In the ensuing civil war Caesar defeated the republican forces, and took control of the Empire as dictator.

He used his power to carry out much-needed reform, relieving debt, enlarging the senate, building the Forum Iulium and revising the calendar.

Caesar's ambition and success eventually led to his downfall when a group of republican senators assassinated him in 44 BC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUAwI_0cSkqYKt00
Traditional bust of Caesar have not included the strange bump. Pictured, a  bronze bust of Julius Caesar is displayed in the lobby at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Julius Caesar was stabbed (23 times) to death in the Roman Senate led by Marcus Junius Brutus, Gaius Cassius Longinus and 60 other co-conspirators.

On his way to the Theatre of Pompey where he would be assassinated, the all-powerful Caesar visited a seer who had foretold that harm would come to him not later than the Ides of March.

Caesar joked, 'The ides of March are come', to which the seer replied 'Ay, Caesar, but not gone.'

His wife Calpurnia had dreamed of his body streaming with blood and tried to prevent him from leaving the house.

As Caesar took his Senate seat, the conspirators gathered around him. One then took hold of his purple toga and ripped it away from his neck.

A dagger was thrust at Caesar's throat but missed and only wounded him.

Another assassin then drove a dagger into his chest as he twisted away from the first assailant.

Brutus struck Caesar in the groin. It was later written that Brutus was reproached in Greek with the words 'You, too, my child?'

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Tears of a monster: Unearthed WWI diary of German U-boat officer reveals his heartbreak at losing crewmates and pining for his girlfriend… before going on to order massacre of thousands of Jews in WWII

The diaries of a First World War U-boat officer who went on to order the massacre of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust have come to light after lying unseen for more than 100 years. Hans Kawelmacher, who was then an Oberleutnant – the equivalent of a British First Lieutenant...
GERMANY
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE
TIME

Rome Didn't Fall When You Think It Did. Here's Why That Fabricated History Still Matters Today

In September of 476 AD, the barbarian commander Odoacer forced the teenaged Western Roman emperor Romulus Augustus to resign his office. The Constantinopolitan chronicler Marcellinus Comes would write in the 510s that when “Odoacer, king of the Goths, took control of Rome” the “Western Empire of the Roman people … perished.” But no one thought this at the time. The fall of Rome in 476 is a historical turning point that was invented nearly 50 years later as a pretext for a devastating war. The fact that it has since become recognized as the end of an epoch shows how history can be misused to justify otherwise unpalatable actions in the present—and how that misuse can also distort the lessons future generations take from the past.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Brutus
Person
Julius Caesar
allthatsinteresting.com

Oldest Known Depiction Of A Ghost Found On 3,500-Year-Old Babylonian Tablet

Discovered in the British Museum in London, the ancient tablet shows a lonely male spirit being taken to the afterlife by a female companion. It’s only appropriate for the Halloween season that researchers have officially discovered the oldest known depiction of a ghost. Spotted on a 3,500-year-old Babylonian tablet stored in the British Museum since the 1800s, the illustration had been overlooked until now.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

DNA Finally Uncovers Mysterious Origin of Ancient Civilization in Italy

The debate over the traditional Etruscans, a historical civilization whose ruins may still be found in Italy, has now been settled thanks to DNA evidence. These intriguing individuals did not move from Anatolia (today half of Turkey) but shared genetic lineage with people who lived close by in old Rome, according to over 2,000 years of genetic data collected from 12 sites across Italy.
SCIENCE
TravelNoire

Did You Know Lucius Severus Is Considered Rome’s First African Emperor?

When Lucius Septimius Severus was named ruler of the Roman Empire in AD 193, he became Rome’s first African Emperor. Severus was born in AD 145 in the Roman Libyan city of Leptis Magna in Africa, and was known to come from a wealthy family. In AD 162, he traveled to Rome and was granted entry into the senatorial ranks after his cousin, Gaius Septimius Severus, had recommended him to Emperor Marcus Aurelius, according to History.com.
EUROPE
ScienceAlert

Dark Pattern Explains Why So Few Roman Emperors Died of Natural Causes

A staggering amount of Roman emperors did not die of natural causes. That's not breaking news; it's literally ancient history. But in those untimely and often violent deaths, scientists have now identified a new mathematical pattern: a power law that describes the fate of so many who died with an entire empire at their feet. "Although they appear to be random, power-law distributions of probabilities are found in many other phenomena associated with complex systems," says data scientist Francisco Rodrigues from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, noting that the reigns of the Caesars themselves are one such context. According to Rodrigues,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Empire#Rome#Roman Republic#Roman Army#University Of S O Paulo#Icmc Usp#Ag Ncia Fapesp
IBTimes

Archaeologists In Iraq Find Ancient Wine Press, Carvings

Archaeologists in Iraq revealed Sunday their discovery of a large-scale wine factory from the rule of the Assyrian kings 2,700 years ago, along with stunning monumental rock-carved royal reliefs. The stone bas-reliefs, showing kings praying to the gods, were cut into the walls of a nearly nine-kilometre-long (5.5-mile) irrigation canal...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Only One In Four Roman Emperors Died Of Natural Causes, Study Reveals

Being the ruler of one of the world’s greatest empires might sound like a cushy job, yet it turns out that Roman emperors had one of the most dangerous occupations in human history. And while it’s well known that many of those who reigned over Rome met rather sticky ends, new research has revealed that their deaths were governed by the same mathematical principle that determines the severity of earthquakes and the number of social media followers a person has.
EARTHQUAKES
studyfinds.org

Game of thrones? Just 1 in 4 Roman emperors died of old age

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — As the old saying goes, “it’s good to be king” — unless you were an emperor in ancient Rome, a new study reveals. Although Italy is home to countless statues honoring the Romans who ascended to the title of Caesar, researchers say only a few of these leaders actually lived to see a long and happy reign. In fact, three in four appear to have suffered some very painful deaths.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Native American origins did NOT come from Japan: Scientists debunk popular theory by analysing 15,000-year-old TEETH, and say the group likely originated in Siberia instead

Contrary to popular theory, the ancestors of Native Americans did not originate in Japan, a study of 15,000-year-old human teeth and genetics has concluded. Instead, the group were likely derived from populations in Siberia, a team of researchers led from the University of Nevada-Reno have announced. It was similarities in...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Unearthed 40,000-Year-Old Cave Chamber Inhabited by Neanderthals

Researchers digging a tunnel network on the Rock of Gibraltar, have uncovered a new chamber that has been locked off from the rest of the world for at least 40,000 years. This new discovery might provide insight into the Neanderthal civilization and their traditions. 4000-year-old cave. Experts began exploring Vanguard...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Where Did the Ancient Etruscans Come From?

Before the glory of Rome, the Etruscans ruled much of what is now Italy. Some of Rome’s first kings were from Etruria, and Etruscans may have founded the city-state that would dominate much of the known world for centuries. With a unique and still largely unknown language, this early civilization...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
Daily Mail

Giant 4,000-year-old bull geoglyph that is thousands of years older than Peru’s Nazca Lines and England’s ‘White Horse’ is discovered at an early Bronze era burial site in Russia

A geoglyph of a bull discovered in Siberia dates back more than 4,000 years, making it twice as old as the famed Nazca lines of Peru and a millennia older than Uffington's chalk-lined White Horse. Geoglyphs, which often have spiritual or religious meaning, are large designs made in the ground...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scientists believe the modern domestic horse originated in Western Eurasia more than 4,200 years ago - a millennium later than previously believed

Researchers have made a stunning discovery, noting the modern domestic horse likely originated in a remote area of the Western Eurasian steppe more than 4,200 years ago, more than a millennium later than previously believed. Experts from the University of Toulhouse and the University d'Évry Val-d'Essonne in France discovered that...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet 7 Real-Life Mad Scientists That Are Crazier Than Any Movie Villain

Giovanni Aldini: The Mad Scientist Who Helped Inspire “Frankenstein”. Giovanni Aldini was considered fairly ingenious for the early 1800s. Known for experimenting on the dead, he found that a subject’s face contorted after he swabbed the subject’s ears with saltwater, attached metal wiring to each ear, and then connected that wiring to a battery.
SCIENCE
The Independent

2,700-year-old 'luxury' toilet unearthed by archaeologists

A 'luxury' toilet, carved out of a single block of limestone and dating back 2,700 years, has been discovered by archaeologists in Israel. Around 30 to 40 bowls were also found on the site in Jerusalem, which are believed to have continued incense or oils. Yaakov Billig, from the Israel Antiques Authority, said: "This is a very rare find because this is something that only the rich people had." A septic tank was discovered beneath the toilet, and archaeologists believe the bog was part of a royal estate from the Judean period.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

254K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy