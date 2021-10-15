Port City Small Bites: Wine Knot Sky Lounge launches, Krispy Kreme set to reopen, and more
By Port City Daily Staff
portcitydaily.com
9 days ago
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Lots of movement is happening around the Cape Fear when it comes to new openings and closings of restaurants, food trucks, bars and bottle shops. While Port City Daily already covers the majority of such news, smaller shifts and changes sometimes fly under the radar. “Small...
A McDonald's restaurant has been ordered to close after mice droppings were found in the kitchen and a dead mouse in a storage cupboard. Customers were forced to leave the branch in Leytonstone, east London, after an inspection found an active mouse infestation shortly before lunchtime. The incident, on October...
“Chef Matt Baker of Gravitas and 101 Hospitality Group today announced that Michele’s, Baker’s new French-American restaurant, will open its doors at The Eaton DC on November 3. Named after his late mother, Baker pays homage to his French heritage and upbringing in Houston and New Orleans at Michele’s, where he brings the multicultural flavor profiles of the two American culinary centers to the Nation’s Capital. The chef’s classical French training, his New American cooking style, hometown influences, and signature panache come together to create a bright, eclectic French American menu, where fresh, local seafood and seasonal produce take center stage.
Four additional restaurants in Massachusetts made the list. With stunning views and cozy fire pits, Lookout Rooftop is already considered among the top rooftop bars in Boston. And OpenTable just named the Seaport hot spot one of the best restaurants for a date in the entire country. On Monday, the...
The green, vintage sign advertising candy, popcorn, and cigars rests above the striped awning on of the row of brick buildings that form downtown Adrian, Michigan. Because it’s huddled in the middle of the pack of establishments, one may be tempted to overlook its significance. But, within the walls of Chaloner’s is a deep and vibrant history that streams like notes from the speakers.
Nothing warms a cold winter’s night like a hot beverage. We’ll always hold a place for those packets of apple cider you can brew in the microwave, but some nights call for something a little more special. We sought out three Howard County mixologists to help upgrade our winter beverage game. Below, find their recipes, from a spiced chai cider to a tropical take on a hot toddy. All three ...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly two decades helping Baltimore residents get their caffeine fix, a longtime Canton coffee shop will soon close its doors for good.
Patterson Perk will officially close on Halloween, though the shop will remain open a few days in early November to give regulars a chance to say goodbye, owner Jen Machi wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
“The end of the month marks 20 years on our little corner of Eastern and Milton (avenues). It will also be the end of our tenure here,” said Mach, who thanked customers for their support over the years.
Mach said the last two years have been the most trying since the Great Recession when she resorted to sleeping on a pullout couch inside the business to cut costs and keep the coffee shop afloat.
She said that’s no longer an option, citing long hours along with labor and supply shortages.
“It’s a bittersweet decision, but another great local restaurateur once told me, ‘a good owner knows when to let go.’ We love you. Thanks for everything,” Mach said.
The Little Caesars in Newnan failed its Oct. 15 health inspection with a score of 65. The restaurant is located at 44 Bullsboro Drive. Jay Brar, district manager for Little Caesars, said the health inspection score resulted from several small technicalities. "It was a lot of small technical things, and...
Our columnists get a taste of Wolf Mountain and Accent Cellars in North Georgia Last month, we hopped aboard The Vino Van with Billie Harris and headed north to explore North Georgia wine country. We paid a visit to Yonah Mountain Vineyards, but our trip wasn’t finished there. Wolf Mountain Vineyards The next stop was […]
The post Women + Wine: The visit to wine country continues appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
There are five new places to dine and drink this week, including a great neighborhood bar: TrashHawk Tavern opened on October 18 in the former home of Alternation Brewing on South Broadway. Owner Erin Homburger has deep roots in the area and dreamed of opening a low-key spot where neighbors could come together for cold beers, unfussy cocktails, football games and good times. Now that dream is a reality, in a space decked out with thrifted retro finds; there's also a large patio out back.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH –– With the summer rush in rearview, elected officials took action on housekeeping items and more at Wednesday’s board of aldermen meeting, and opened the floor to the locally dealt-with matters at Wednesday’s board of aldermen meeting. The board acted on holiday lighting limits and zoning code tweaks, while in the public comment section, two beachfront property owners jousted over the legality of high-dollar homebuilding that’s been taking place on Augusta Street.
Most Americans have numerous fast-food options within a short drive, but for most, Jack in the Box isn't currently among them. That's because the beloved burger chain, while ubiquitous in some markets, is absent from many regions. But that is likely to change in the coming years. In fact, the...
You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
WILMINGTON — Port City Daily publishes the Food Truck Tracker every Friday, so folks can know where to access the best mobile eats while planning their weekend activities. All schedules, which will run Friday to Friday, are subject to weather conditions and cancellations. The addresses of where the food trucks will be parked are alphabetized at the bottom.
The signature crossed palm trees have been planted — a sure sign that In-N-Out Burger's second Colorado Springs restaurant is close to serving Double-Doubles, shakes and animal-style fries. In-N-Out envisions an opening next month for its new Springs restaurant, where construction is nearing completion near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue,...
Thalian Hall Classic Movie Series, 310 Chestnut St. • Tickets: $10. Jeepers creepers! Downtown Wilmington’s historic Thalian Hall is bringing the spooks this season with classic films, including the 1948 humorous horror of “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.”. The film taps into numerous horror clichés and tells the zany tale...
Comments / 0