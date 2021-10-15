Man gets probation for rolling boulders off cliff

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man has been sentenced to probation for rolling a boulder off a cliff at a state historic site.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that 36-year-old Charles Gipp pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Prosecutors dismissed a refusal-to-halt charge and reduced the reckless endangerment count from a felony to a misdemeanor in exchange for the plea.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended all but nine days of a 360-day jail term, sentenced Gipp to a year on unsupervised probation and ordered him to pay $60 in fines and fees.

According to court documents, Gipp was arrested in June 2020. He told authorities he rolled a 700-pound boulder off a cliff at Double Ditch Indian Village Historic Site for spiritual reasons. People were below but no one was hurt. He also was accused of using grass to start a fire on the boulder.