If you’ve been in the area, and feel like Greenleaf Farms LLC, a CBD store, came out of nowhere, you’re not wrong. Owner Brian Vertefeuille, experienced in the hemp and cannabis industry and a Windham resident, said the business, started this year in Jewett City, is now a chain of stores that are in or will be coming to Connecticut, New York, Ohio, and Virginia. The current Connecticut locations include Norwich, Jewett City and New London, with more coming, including Danielson, Manchester, Bridgeport, Ellington, Hamden, North Haven and New Haven.

NORWICH, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO