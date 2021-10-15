CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Tha God’s Honest Truth: Charlamagne Tha God Unpacks Healing With Michelle Williams, Dr. Rheeda Walker, And Resmaa Menakem [Video]

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuVy0_0cSkhyqC00

How you doin’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyaOR_0cSkhyqC00

Source: Comedy Central / Comedy Central

No, seriously, how are you doing? How do you feel? A lot of times when people ask us these questions we are ready to shoot back a pat response before the person asking even gets to the question mark. Of course, you’re not going to tell strangers all your business but when a loved one, someone safe asks you how you’re doing, give them as honest an answer as you can.

Being honest about mental health was the topic of Charlamagne Tha God ‘s new late-night show in Comedy Central, Tha God’s Honest Truth . As many of you know, Lenard has been a staunch advocate for mental health awareness for several years now and you can tell that he was eager to address the issue on his new platform. For most of the episode, brotha Lenard unpacked examples of mental health trauma in both pop culture and society-at-large. However, the episode’s theme resonated even more deeply when he shared very personal stories about his childhood and his relationship with his family.

That said, Mr. McKelvey didn’t do all the heavy lifting alone. Just because his set looks like Wakanda doesn’t mean he was the Black Panther fighting alone, he had some Avengers and some Dora Milaje along with him to tackle the tough topics. Checkin’ In podcast host and Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, Dr. Rheeda Walker author of The Unapologetic Guide To Black Mental Health , and Resmaa Menakem author of NY Times bestseller My Grandmother’s Hands all brought experience, wisdom, and healing energy to the show as they helped create a foundation for how Black folks can find peace.

Peep the clip below:

New episodes of Tha God’s Honest Truth air each Friday at 10/9 C on Comedy Central.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Charlamagne Tha God Forgot That He & Chlöe Are Cousins

You never know who is related to whom in the entertainment industry. Saweetie and Gabrielle Union are cousins, as are Snoop Dogg and Ray J, but not many are aware that Charlamagne Tha God and Chlöe are cousins, as well—including Charlamagne. The singer recently visited The Breakfast Club where they rehashed a conversation about being related and it seems that Charlamagne totally forgot about it.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The News, According to Charlamagne tha God and Jon Stewart

“Yes, we talk about race a lot on this show,” Charlamagne tha God says, in his new weekly late-night series on Comedy Central. “That’s America’s fault. Not mine.” Voilà, the rationale behind our glut of edutainment! The ignorance of the population has compelled Charlamagne, a radio personality turned member of the commentariat, to dispense his wisdom. He is the latest pop-cultural figure to convince Americans that he is a race whisperer. As the host and one of the executive producers of “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God,” he purports to offer an “unapologetically Black” perspective on crises like the backlash against critical race theory and the discourse surrounding mental health. It is the species of current-affairs television that executives like to categorize as urgent or necessary. The country needs Charlamagne, and it needs him badly. Maybe that’s why the set of his talk show looks like the lair of a B-movie superhero.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Charlamagne and Tristan Harris about social media on Tha God's Honest Truth

Feel however you want but Tha Truth is Tha Truth…. Charlamagne Tha God took to the airwaves last week to take on “The Digital Devil” which is social media on his new Comedy Central show, Tha God’s Honest Truth. At one point or another, we’ve all struggled to unplug from the infinite timelines on our phones and that is not an accident. Social media corporations have invested millions of dollars into creating algorithms and hiring engineers to ensure that our emotions are sufficiently licked and we never stop scrolling. To make matters worse, the government seems to have NO interest in regulating these companies’ malevolent money-makin’ morals.
CELEBRITIES
insideradio.com

Charlamagne Tha God: Podcasting Is ‘The Future Of Where Audio Is Going.’

Even though Charlamagne Tha God was at Advertising Week to promote his new Comedy Central show “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” the co-host of Premiere Networks “The Breakfast Club,” and media entrepreneur, had plenty to say about radio and podcasting. In an interview taped as he was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Mental Health#God#Avengers#Ny Times
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Here's What Kenya Moore Looks Like Without Makeup

Kenya Moore is known across reality TV as the "HTIC" —the "Head Twirler In Charge" — after her iconic confrontation with castmate Porsha Williams during Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Plus, her addictive phrase "I'm Gone with the Wind fabulous" became a staple in our everyday colloquialisms. It even impacted Beyoncé, who once said her Destiny's Child reunion at the Super Bowl Halftime was "fierce, honey. 'Gone with the Wind fabulous," per Bravo TV.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Podcast
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Addresses Viral Video Of Him Fondling His Mother’s Rear - But Only Seems To Make Things Worse

Kodak Black had fans questioning his behavior when he was filmed grabbing his mother’s rear and trying to kiss her on the mouth during his brother’s Miami birthday party earlier this month. But according to Yak, he doesn’t see anything wrong with it. In fact, he sees it as a sign of ultimate respect to show his mother how beautiful he thinks she is. On Saturday (October 23), video of Kodak addressing the viral clip started making the rounds but only seemed to make matters worse.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy