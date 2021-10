After another loss on Thursday night, this time to the Vancouver Cancuks, the Chicago Blackhawks are 0-4-1. Not only are they off to their worst start since the 1997-98 season, the Blackhawks are now off to a historically bad start. The Blackhawks have gone a mind-boggling 300 minutes and 57 seconds without a lead to open the season, and they’ve been outscored 17-3 in five-on-five situations. But, and hear me out here, the last two games have shown some progress for the Blackhawks.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO