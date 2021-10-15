Mexico’s Femsa taps successor to CEO Padilla

Banesco USA President and CEO Mario Oliva stepped down from his leadership roles, effective Oct. 12, the Coral Gables-based bank told the Business Journal. Oliva served in the positions since February 2020. He succeeded former CEO Jorge Salas, who resigned to join Panama City-based Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX).
The chief executive of Mexico’s top precious metals miner Fresnillo on Wednesday described the current government’s policies as “unfavorable” for the key industrial sector. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government has been criticized by the mining industry for its policy of no new concessions, as well as what have...
This month, the US sanctioned suspected Jalisco cartel members, accusing them of controlling drug operations at the port of Manzanillo. Manzanillo is a crucial entry point for fentanyl and methamphetamine precursor chemicals from Asia. Control of Manzanillo is vital to CJNG's efforts to dominate the synthetic drug trade into the...
Physicians at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M., are demanding a new local CEO, more transparency from the board and better working conditions. The physicians, who voted to become a labor union in early October, are calling for changes after the recent closure of the hospital's labor and delivery unit. The unit closed amid accusations from physicians that an out-of-state management company is extracting profits from the hospital and causing longtime staff to leave, according to Source New Mexico.
DETROIT (Reuters) – Daimler AG Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius told Reuters on Friday the automaker hopes to stabilize its supply chain for semiconductors during this quarter, but expects real relief from shortages of chips will not arrive until 2023. Kaellenius, who is visiting Mercedes operations in the United States, said...
One of the leaders of FARC, the Colombian guerrilla group turned political party, was arrested Tuesday in Mexico. The arrest was first revealed by two lawmakers from Comunes, the political party descended from FARC, Carlos Lozada and Pablo Catatumbo.
Stemming the stream of Haitian migrants — many of whom have lived in South America for years — into the United States needed to be a shared burden for both the US and Mexico, Ken Salazar, the new US ambassador to Mexico, said Saturday. “It is a very significant issue...
Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
New Zealand’s Covid policy has once again hit the headlines. Last week, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, admitted that its new plans on loosening restrictions risked turning the country into a “two-tier” society. Under the "traffic light" policy, those who are vaccinated will be able to move around and use...
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural warlord who stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right. President Iván Duque likened the arrest Saturday of...
Colombia's government announced Sunday it is working towards extraditing the country's most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" to the United States, a day after he was captured in a major operation in the jungle.
"There is an extradition order against Otoniel, and this extradition order... remains in progress," Defense Minister Diego Molano told the daily El Tiempo newspaper in an interview.
"This is the path for all those who commit transnational crimes," Molano told reporters later, adding that nearly 30 percent of the many tons of cocaine exported from Colombia went through the so-called Gulf Clan, the country's largest drug trafficking gang, led by Otoniel.
The 50-year-old drug lord, whose real name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was arrested Saturday in northwest Colombia's dense jungle in an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters, according to the army.
Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
A migrant caravan of about 2,000 people continues its trek clashing with police in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula over the weekend — making their way to the southern border, carrying signs with President Biden’s name. The migrants, mainly from Honduras and El Salvador with small children in tow,...
The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or “interested persons” with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order.The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers are growing at a fast pace and pose a threat to biodiversity.An animal rights groups is hailing the order as a milestone victory in the long sought efforts to sway the U.S. justice system to grant animals personhood status. But the order won't carry any weight in Colombia where the hippos...
