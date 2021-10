Gas prices are rising in the Philadelphia region and across the country, with the average U.S. price of regular gas up 7 cents over the past two weeks. In New Jersey, for example, prices are more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO